Pen Needles Market is Predictable to grow at a 12% CAGR | USD 2.75 billion by 2029| Exactitude Consultancy

Pen Needles Market

The global pen needles market is expected to grow at a 12% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 2.75 billion by 2029

Pen needles are medical devices used in conjunction with injection pens for the subcutaneous administration of medications, such as insulin for diabetes treatment.” — Exactitudeconsultancy

Global Pen Needles market Size, Status, and Forecast for the 2023-2029. In-depth research has been compiled to provide the most up-to-date information on key aspects of the worldwide market. This research report covers major aspects of the Pen Needles Market including drivers, restraints, historical and current trends, regulatory scenarios, and technological advancements. The information provided under this section covers the financial revenue of all the major competitors with the addition of product benchmarking, key developments, major region expansion status, and SWOT analysis of any 3 to 5 top market players Furthermore, the microeconomic and macroeconomic factor that affects the market growth is also studied in order to invest in the market. The analysis of all such factors provides a better understanding of the market to achieve the greatest return in terms of revenue.

Pen Needles Market Top Key Players:

The pen needles market key players include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Novo Nordisk, Ulticare, Ypsomed Holding AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, Owen Mumford Ltd., Allison Medical, Cambridge Sensors Ltd., Montmed Inc., and Stat Medical Inc.

Recent Developments:

In February 2023, Montmed, Inc. (Canada) announced issuance of a second US Patent for Sitesmart Pen Needles.

In April 2022, Embecta Corp. (US) completed the spin-off from Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and started operating globally as a standalone pure-play diabetes care company.

In February 2021, UltiMed, Inc. (US) launched UltiCare safety pen needles in two sizes, 5mm 30G and 8mm 30 G.

In January 2021, NHS (UK) chose Owen Mumford (UK) as the sole supplier of safety pen needles. With this partnership, Owen’s pen needles will be used in all NHS Wales hospitals.

Regional Share Analysis:

The pen needles market by region includes North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA

The pen needles market in North America was geographically accounted for a market share of 32.5% globally in 2020. This regional market had enormous growth in the recent past and is forecasted to continue its growth pace during the forecast period. The market growth is mainly attributed to the growing diabetic prevalence, increasing favorable reimbursement policies, and government incentives to create awareness about diabetic treatments. In addition, the companies such as Ypsomed Holding AG have launched my life-click fine diamond tip pen needles with the innovative six-level technology.

The pen needles market in Europe was the second-largest region in the global market in 2019 and is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period. Increasing diabetic care professionals, availability of advanced insulin products, and improving treatment techniques are anticipated to increase the market growth. Among various European countries, the German pon needles market is anticipated to grow at a healthy rate between 2020 to 2025. In this country, doctors use and suggest pen needles to give/take regular insulin dosage.

Key Market Segments: Pen Needles Market

Pen Needles Market by Type, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

Standard Pen Needles

Safety Pen Needles

Pen Needles Market by Needle Length, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

4MM

5MM

6MM

8MM

10MM

12MM

Pen Needles Market by Therapy, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

Insulin

Glucagon Like Peptide-1[Glp-1]

Growth Hormones

Pen Needles Market by Mode Of Purchase, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

Retail

Non-Retail

Strategic points covered in the Pen Needles market catalogue:

Introduction, market driving force product research goals and research scope global Pen Needles market (2023-2029).

Exclusive Summary – Basic information on the global Pen Needles

The changing impact on market dynamics - global party supplies driving factors, trends, challenges and opportunities; post-COVID analysis.

Introduction global Pen Needles market factors, after COVID impact analysis, Porter's five force, the supply / value chain, PESTEL analysis, market entropy, patent / trademark analysis.

Show 2017-2023 by type, end user and region/country.

Assess the leading manufacturers of the global Pen Needles market, including their competitive landscape, peer analysis, BCG matrix and company profile.

Evaluate the market-by-market segments, countries/regions and manufacturers/companies, the revenue share and sales of these companies/companies in these different regions of the main countries/regions (2023-2029).

... To be continued

Global Pen Needles: Research Methodology

The research methodology adopted by our company is the integration of primary research, secondary research, and expertise reviews. Secondary research is performed by considering the sources such as company annual reports, research papers, and press releases concerning the industry. Other sources involve industry magazines, trade journals, associations; the government authorized information in order to incorporate the most reliable data to showcase the opportunities for the business expansion in Global Pen Needles.

