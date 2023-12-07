RCGBI Announces New Bottling Partnership in Papua New Guinea

Expansion set to enhance the distribution and presence of RC Cola International country in the Pacific region

MANILA, Philippines, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Crown Global Beverages Inc. (RCGBI), the brand owners of the globally recognized brand, RC Cola, proudly announced today its newest bottling partnership in Papua New Guinea with RTW Pte Ltd. This strategic move solidifies RCGBI's commitment to its global consumer base and expands its footprint in the Pacific region.



“We're thrilled to enter into this exciting new chapter for RC Cola International. Papua New Guinea, with its diverse and rapidly growing consumer market, offers tremendous potential for our brand," said Francis J Lamprea, Managing Director at RC Cola International. "Our licensing agreement with RTE Pte Ltd ensures that we'll be able to deliver our beloved products to even more consumers in this dynamic, growing region.”





“We are proud to be working together with such an iconic brand bringing the people of Papua New Guinea such exceptional Cola product. Through our manufacturing facility and distribution network, our company forms the ‘all in one’ gateway for an established brand such as RC Cola to be locally produced and supplied not only to the local grassroots but also to the surrounding Pacific Islands benefitting from the Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) tax/duty free trade agreement. Starting commercial sale of the main RC Cola product, we also plan on bringing in more brands and products from the robust RC Cola International portfolio,” said Wilson Wong, Supply Chain Director at RTW Pte Ltd.





The launch of RC Cola in Papua New Guinea is set to commence immediately, with RC Cola products slated to hit the shelves in Papua New Guinea in the coming weeks. RCGBI and its new bottler have already laid out plans for local marketing campaigns, promotional events, and community outreach programs to introduce and embed the brand in the hearts of Papua New Guinean consumers.

About RCGBI:

Royal Crown Global Beverages Inc. (RCGBI) is the parent company of RC Cola International, a brand with a storied history that spans over a century and a wide portfolio of soft drinks. Renowned for its distinctive taste, commitment to quality, and long-spanning American heritage, RC Cola International is present in numerous countries worldwide, bringing refreshment and joy to hundreds of millions of consumers.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Anton Panajon

avpanajon@rcgbi.com

Senior Marketing Director

RCGBI

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60973e73-b2b8-467b-b38a-3b2140916eae

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/04674676-23c5-4567-bc08-bb16336dbcb2