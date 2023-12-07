Automation and Control Market Size to Surpass USD 916.50 Million by 2029, at a 11.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Automation and Control Market

Automation and Control Market Growth Insights 2023, Estimated Size, global Share, Gross Margin, Business Overview, Competitive Landscape Forecast up to 2029

Automation & Control Market is flourishing, propelled by industry digitization, demand for efficiency, and technological advancements, driving substantial growth in automation across various sectors.” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Automation and Control Analysis Report.

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy, “Automation and Control Market by Product (PLC, SCADA, PAC, DDCS, HMI, MES), by Application (Lighting, HVAC, Safety & Security), by End Use (Residential, Commercial (Hospitality, enterprise & Retail) and Industrial (Oil & Gas, Mining & Metals, Automotive & Transportation, Manufacturing, Electrical & Electricity, Aerospace & Defense) and Region, Global trends and forecast from 2023 to 2029”, The Automation and Control Market is expected to grow at 11.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 916.50 million by 2029 from USD 330.50 million in 2022.

Automation and Control report covers extensive analysis of the key market players, along with their expansion plans, business overview, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include: ABB Group, Bosch, Rexroth AG, Emerson Electric Co., Fanuc Corporation, General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., KUKA AG, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric SE.

Top Impacting Factors

The demand for AI-powered chatbot solutions and AI-powered customer support services is rising, which is a significant factor influencing the growth of the global automation and controls industry. However, early adoption is being hampered by a lack of awareness about conversational AI-powered solutions, which is a major obstacle to the market's expansion. Conversely, during the projected period, the market for automation and controls is anticipated to witness potential growth due to the increasing use of omnichannel methods and social media platforms for client engagement.

Some points on how the report benefits stakeholders:

✔ The Automation and Control Market reports include historical (2018–2020) and forecast (2022–2028) data points, revenues, and CAGR in table, figure, and chart formats, with detailed and qualitative, supporting written information for each.

✔ The report contains insights regarding growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, company profiles, strategic developments, expansion details, product launches, and various other aspects related to the market.

✔ Revenue break-up is provided for each segment in these formats for global, regional, and for each country in the respective region for each year between 2018 and 2028.

✔ The Automation and Control Industry report contains data and information on customers, competitors, vendors/distributors, and other players and in the global marketplace.

✔ The report contains company profiles of the top companies operating in the Automation and Control market along with their respective revenue and operating segments, geographical reach, market footprint, headquarters, growth rates, recent developments, product /services, expansion strategies, investments in expansion, and more.

✔ Automation and Control Market research analysis is vital for all crucial business strategies and can aid in numerous ways and to provide a clearer understanding about strategies being deployed by competitors, product launches, competitive analysis, technological advancements and various other factors that enhance sales of a firm or perhaps provide insights to focus on merger and acquisition as a strategy or enter into strategic agreements or joint ventures etc.

What are the market factors explained in the report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study includes key strategic developments of the Automation and Control, comprising R&D, new product launch, mergers and acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, and regional growth of key competitors operating in the market globally and region.

Key Market Features: The report analyzed key market features including price, revenue, capacity, supply/demand, capacity utilization rate, gross production, production rate, market share, consumption, import/export, cost, CAGR and gross margin. Furthermore, the report also offers a comprehensive study of the key Automation and Control dynamics and its latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools: The Global Outsourced Automation and Control report includes accurately researched and analyzed data on the key industry players and their scope in the market through various analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, feasibility study, and ROI analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Regional Analysis

The Automation and Control market by region includes Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA

In 2022, the Asia Pacific region held the largest revenue share of over 37% in the market, and it is anticipated that this region would continue to dominate from 2023 to 2029. Important market participants and up-and-coming businesses are present in the area, which is responsible for this robust growth. The region's market is expanding as a result of the rising need for better ways to manage industrial plants in China and India. It is common to see smart production facilities being implemented in place of conventional production facilities. This helps to promote industrial automation and further propels market growth throughout the region.

