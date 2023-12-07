Automotive Communication Technology Market Size to Surpass USD 20.12 Billion by 2029, at a 18.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Automotive Communication Technology Market

Automotive Communication Technology Market Growth Insights 2023, Estimated Size, Gross Margin, Business Overview, Competitive Landscape Forecast up to 2029

Automotive Communication Technology Market is expected to grow at 18.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 20.12 billion by 2028” — Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Automotive Communication Technology Analysis Report.

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy, “Automotive Communication Technology Market by Type (Economy, Mid-Size, Luxury) Application (Powertrain, Body Control & Comfort, Infotainment & Communication, Safety & ADAS) And Module (Local Interconnect Network (LIN), Controller Area Network (CAN), FlexRay, Media-Oriented Systems Transport (MOST), Ethernet) Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa), Global Trends and Forecast from 2023 To 2028”, The global automotive communication technology market is expected to grow at 18.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 20.12 billion by 2028 from USD 11.89 Billion in 2022.

Automotive Communication Technology report covers extensive analysis of the key market players, along with their expansion plans, business overview, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include: Toshiba Corporation, Robert Bosch, Texas Instruments, Broadcom Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Microchip Technology Inc, ON Semiconductor, Rohm Semiconductor, Maxim Integrated, Melexis NV, Xilinx Inc., Analog Devices, Vector Informatik GmbH, Elmos Semiconductor SE, and others.

Growing digitization in vehicles to boost adoption of ethernet technology enabling market to USD 20 billion by 2029

Ethernet and IP-based routing are provided in automobiles via the Ethernet protocol. Since automotive Ethernet has more flexibility, is less expensive, and can transmit data more powerfully than comparable network technologies, it is important and used in a variety of vehicle applications.

Rapid growth in the total content of semiconductor and electronic components has increased data generation, necessitating the use of quick processing protocols. Therefore, new protocols have been introduced for particular purposes. For example, MOST is designed specifically for infotainment systems and camera-based ADAS functions, while FlexRay is primarily used in safety applications. After creating quick and reliable protocols, OEMs must now deal with implementation costs. Automotive companies are consequently creating and deploying Ethernet for cars with adjustable data transfer rates. It is anticipated that Ethernet will become more popular in the future, much like CAN did in the past.

Some points on how the report benefits stakeholders:

✔ The Automotive Communication Technology Market reports include historical (2018–2020) and forecast (2022–2028) data points, revenues, and CAGR in table, figure, and chart formats, with detailed and qualitative, supporting written information for each.

✔ The report contains insights regarding growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, company profiles, strategic developments, expansion details, product launches, and various other aspects related to the market.

✔ Revenue break-up is provided for each segment in these formats for global, regional, and for each country in the respective region for each year between 2018 and 2028.

✔ The Automotive Communication Technology Industry report contains data and information on customers, competitors, vendors/distributors, and other players and in the global marketplace.

✔ The report contains company profiles of the top companies operating in the Automotive Communication Technology market along with their respective revenue and operating segments, geographical reach, market footprint, headquarters, growth rates, recent developments, product /services, expansion strategies, investments in expansion, and more.

✔ Automotive Communication Technology Market research analysis is vital for all crucial business strategies and can aid in numerous ways and to provide a clearer understanding about strategies being deployed by competitors, product launches, competitive analysis, technological advancements and various other factors that enhance sales of a firm or perhaps provide insights to focus on merger and acquisition as a strategy or enter into strategic agreements or joint ventures etc.

What are the market factors explained in the report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study includes key strategic developments of the Automotive Communication Technology, comprising R&D, new product launch, mergers and acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, and regional growth of key competitors operating in the market globally and region.

Key Market Features: The report analyzed key market features including price, revenue, capacity, supply/demand, capacity utilization rate, gross production, production rate, market share, consumption, import/export, cost, CAGR and gross margin. Furthermore, the report also offers a comprehensive study of the key Automotive Communication Technology dynamics and its latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools: The Global Outsourced Automotive Communication Technology report includes accurately researched and analyzed data on the key industry players and their scope in the market through various analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, feasibility study, and ROI analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Regional Analysis

The Automotive Communication Technology market by region includes Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA

Over the course of the forecast period, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) and hold the largest market share. Government regulations pertaining to the active and passive safety of automobiles, as well as an increase in vehicle production, are responsible for the growth of the market in the region. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the region's market will grow due to rising sales of luxury cars, construction activities, and infrastructure investments. Several significant obstacles facing the worldwide market include the intricate and unreliable electronics architecture, as well as the rising cost per node resulting from the growing number of communication nodes in a vehicle.

