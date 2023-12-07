Automotive Clutches Market Size to Surpass USD 29.90 Million by 2029, at a 5.9% CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Automotive Clutches Market

Automotive Clutches Market Growth Insights 2023, Estimated Size, global Share, Gross Margin, Business Overview, Competitive Landscape Forecast up to 2029

Automotive clutches market is thriving, buoyed by increasing vehicle production, and manual transmissions, and technological advancements enhancing clutch performance, fueling notable industry growth.” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Automotive Clutches Analysis Report.

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy, “Automotive Clutches Market by Type (Manual Transmission, AT, AMT and CVT) Application (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Global Trends and Forecast from 2023 to 2028”, The global automotive clutches Market is projected to reach USD 29.90 Million by 2028 from USD 20.02 Million in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2028.

Automotive Clutches report covers extensive analysis of the key market players, along with their expansion plans, business overview, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include: BorgWarner Inc, Gkn Automotive, KG, Punch Powertrain Nanjing, Eaton Corporation, Magneti Marelli, Valeo, Aisin Seiki, EXEDY, FCC, Schaeffer, BorgWarner Clutch Auto Limited, ZF Friedrichshafen

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Automotive Clutches Market:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/12305/automotive-clutches-market/#request-a-sample

Note – This Report Sample Includes:

✔ A summary of the research work.

✔ Table of Contents The study’s depth of coverage

✔ Market participants at the forefront

✔ The research framework of the report’s structure

✔ Exactitude Consultancy’ research methodology

Automotive Clutch Market Analysis

Since rising car sales and production are the main factors driving the automotive clutch market, the COVID-19 pandemic will inevitably have an effect on it.

Global market growth is anticipated to be positively impacted by the growing trend and shifting customer preferences from manual to semi-automated or fully automatic transmission systems. Over the course of the forecast period, rising demand for passenger cars in emerging economies and consumer preference for more convenient modes of transportation are also anticipated to fuel market demand.

In order to fulfill rising demand, OEMs also concentrate on establishing new production facilities, which is anticipated to further drive market expansion. The automotive clutch industry may face difficulties if torque converters are used in automatic transmission systems to replace manual clutches.

Due to the rising demand for electric vehicles, North America is anticipated to overtake other regional automotive clutch markets as the most dominant one during the course of the forecast period. Moreover, growth in the Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to be driven by the high demand for vehicles in emerging economies like China and India during the forecast period.

Some points on how the report benefits stakeholders:

✔ The Automotive Clutches Market reports include historical (2018–2020) and forecast (2022–2028) data points, revenues, and CAGR in table, figure, and chart formats, with detailed and qualitative, supporting written information for each.

✔ The report contains insights regarding growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, company profiles, strategic developments, expansion details, product launches, and various other aspects related to the market.

✔ Revenue break-up is provided for each segment in these formats for global, regional, and for each country in the respective region for each year between 2018 and 2028.

✔ The Automotive Clutches Industry report contains data and information on customers, competitors, vendors/distributors, and other players and in the global marketplace.

✔ The report contains company profiles of the top companies operating in the Automotive Clutches market along with their respective revenue and operating segments, geographical reach, market footprint, headquarters, growth rates, recent developments, product /services, expansion strategies, investments in expansion, and more.

✔ Automotive Clutches Market research analysis is vital for all crucial business strategies and can aid in numerous ways and to provide a clearer understanding about strategies being deployed by competitors, product launches, competitive analysis, technological advancements and various other factors that enhance sales of a firm or perhaps provide insights to focus on merger and acquisition as a strategy or enter into strategic agreements or joint ventures etc.

Browse Full Premium Report | Automotive Clutches Market Analysis with Strategic Developments

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/12305/automotive-clutches-market/

Industry Development:

In February 2020, ZF Friedrichshafen AG (ZF) completed the acquisition of WABCO Holdings Inc. by acquiring all outstanding shares of WABCO for USD 136.50 per share in an all-cash transaction for an equity value of over USD 7 billion. This acquisition focuses on developing clutches, dampers, chassis components, and systems for automotive applications and other associated components.

In October 2019, BorgWarner announced that it had developed an Innovative Torque-Vectoring Dual-Clutch System for Electric Vehicles. This solution is cost-effective and features a compact design, significantly reducing the vehicle space needed and the weight of the system.

What are the market factors explained in the report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study includes key strategic developments of the Automotive Clutches, comprising R&D, new product launch, mergers and acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, and regional growth of key competitors operating in the market globally and region.

Key Market Features: The report analyzed key market features including price, revenue, capacity, supply/demand, capacity utilization rate, gross production, production rate, market share, consumption, import/export, cost, CAGR and gross margin. Furthermore, the report also offers a comprehensive study of the key Automotive Clutches dynamics and its latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools: The Global Outsourced Automotive Clutches report includes accurately researched and analyzed data on the key industry players and their scope in the market through various analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, feasibility study, and ROI analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Regional Analysis

The Automotive Clutches market by region includes Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA

Due to the majority of automobile sales in the region and technological advancements like dual-clutch and automatic transmission systems, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to lead the automotive frequency friction market during the forecast period. The automobile bottleneck market is being driven by the growth of the automotive manufacturing sector in emerging economies like China and India. The market is expanding due to additional factors like consumer preference for a comfortable transmission mode and the introduction of less expensive manual transmission clutches.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the impact of covid-19 on Automotive Clutches Market?

What was the market value in 2022?

which region is a high share of the Automotive Clutches Market?

What are the opportunities in Automotive Clutches Market?

What is the forecast period of the Automotive Clutches Market?

Discover more research Reports:

Automotive Engine Mount Market Size by Product Type (Traditional Engine Mount, Hydraulic Engine Mount, And Electric Vehicle Engine Mount), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, And Heavy-Duty Trucks), by Material Type (Rubber, Metal, And Polyurethane), by Sales Channel (OEMs or Aftermarket Channels) and by Region Global Trends and Forecast From 2023 To 2029

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/22434/automotive-engine-mount-market/

Automotive Rectifier Diodes Market by Diode Type( Single phase automotive rectifier diode , Multiphase automotive rectifier diode) by Vehicle Type( Passenger Cars, Light Commercial vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles) by Voltage Rating Type(Less than 100V, 100V-200V, 200V-600V, 600V – 1200V, More than 1200V), by Sales Channel( Original Equipment Manufacturer, Aftermarket) and Region, Global trends and forecast from 2022-2029.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/20839/automotive-rectifier-diodes-market/

Permanent Magnet Motor Market by Motor Type (Direct Current Motor, Alternating Current Motor, Hermetic Motors) Magnetic Material Type (Ferrite, Neodymium, Samarium Cobalt, Others) Power Range (Up to 25 kW, 25–100 kW, 100–300 kW, 300 kW and Above) End-User (Automotive, General Industrial, Energy, Water and Wastewater Treatment, Mining, Oil, and Gas, Aerospace and Defense, Others) by Region Global Trends and Forecast from 2022 to 2029

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/20756/permanent-magnet-motor-market/

Global L3 Self-Driving Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), by Sensor Type (LiDAR, Radar, Camera, Ultrasonic Sensors), by ADAS Features (Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assisting, Automatic Emergency Braking, Crash Warning System, Smart Park Assist), by Applications (Transportation, Logistics) and by Region, Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2029.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/20939/l3-self-driving-vehicle-market/

Global Automotive Telematics Market by Channel (OEM & Aftermarket), Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Cars, and Two-Wheeler), Connectivity Solution (Embedded, Integrated Smartphones, Tethered), Application (Fleet Asset Management, Navigation & Location-based Systems, Infotainment Systems), and End-use Industry (Information Systems, Insurance Telematic, Safety & Security), and Region, Global Trends and Forecast From 2022 To 2029.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/21281/automotive-telematics-market/

About Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy is a market research consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our market research helps clients to address critical business challenges and also helps make optimized business decisions with our fact-based research insights, market intelligence, and accurate data.

Contact us

for your special interest research needs at sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com and we will get in touch with you within 24hrs and help you find the market research report you need.

Website: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/