Passive Optical Network Equipment Market Future Growth, Technology, Trend, and Regional Analysis and Future by 2030
EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
Passive optical network equipment provide fiber connectivity to telecom operators and internet service providers for delivering high-speed broadband and data services to enterprises and consumers. Passive optical network equipment enable seamless connectivity through fiber without any additional power or active electronic components.
The global passive optical network (PON) equipment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 17.8 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 22.0% over the forecast period (2021-2028).
Market Dynamics:
The passive optical network equipment market is expected to witness significant growth owing to rising demand for high-speed internet connectivity driven by growing digitalization across industries. Growing penetration of smartphones and other smart devices is further fueling the demand for high-speed internet. Furthermore, large telecom companies are investing heavily in upgrading their network infrastructure to fiber networks, which is also adding to the growth of passive optical network equipment market. Governments across regions are also supporting roll out of fiber networks to deliver broadband connectivity to rural areas, which will further accelerate the adoption of passive optical network equipment during the forecast period.
Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4773\
Increasing demand for higher bandwidth drives the Passive Optical Network Equipment Market
The constantly growing demand for higher bandwidth from consumers and industries alike has been one of the primary drivers of growth in the passive optical network equipment market. As more people stream video content, work from home, use video conferencing tools extensively and adopt technologies like IoT, the bandwidth requirements have increased dramatically. Passive optical networks with their high bandwidth capabilities are well suited to meet this demand. With 5G rollout as well, the backhaul network infrastructure needs to be upgraded for higher throughput. PON equipment allows telecom operators to scale up bandwidth affordably as demands increase over time.
Shift towards fiber connectivity accelerates passive optical network adoption
The shift from legacy copper networks to fiber connectivity at both consumer and enterprise levels has accelerated the adoption of PON technology. Fiber networks have clear advantages over copper in terms of bandwidth capabilities and future-proofing the infrastructure. Many countries have initiated national broadband plans that focus on fiber to the home/business deployments. This creates a massive demand for PON equipment from telecom operators and internet service providers. The superior scalability, negligible maintenance costs and future upgradability of PONs make them the technology of choice for next generation FTTx networks.
Top Key Players:
Adtran Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Hitachi Communication Technologies, Inc., AT & T Inc., Freescale Semiconductor, Inc., Broadcom Corporation, Inc., Ericsson Inc., Calix Inc., and ECI Telecom, Ltd
Click Here to Request Customization of this Research Report:
https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/4773
High initial investment acts as a restrain on the market
One of the key restraints on the growth of the passive optical network equipment market is the high upfront capital expenditure required for deployment. Laying new fiber infrastructure involves considerable costs which may not be feasible for network operators in some areas. The transition from existing copper or cable networks also requires upgrades to edge routers and equipment closets. This deters new deployments, especially in underdeveloped regions with a lower average revenue per user. The payback period for investment can be long depending on the scale and type of network rollout. This discourages some operators and limits the pace of PON adoption.
Growth of machine-to-machine communication presents an opportunity
The booming market for industrial IoT, smart cities infrastructure and machine-to-machine communication presents a major opportunity for the passive optical network equipment industry. As more industrial devices, utility networks, transportation systems and public infrastructure get connected, there will be tremendous demand for connectivity with high bandwidth and low latency capabilities. PONs are extremely well-suited for such large scale M2M/IoT networks due to their scalability, robustness and reliability. This would allow telecom operators to develop new revenue streams by providing dedicated networks for different verticals. Equipment manufacturers can also target this segment through customized solutions.
Evolution towards NGPON2 and beyond defines the future trend
One of the key trends reshaping the passive optical network equipment market is the evolution towards next generation PON architectures beyond XGS-PON. Specifications like NGPON2 are slated to deliver faster symmetrical speeds of up to 10Gbps to cater to escalating bandwidth demands. Leading vendors are heavily engaged in R&D around NGPON2 and beyond as the market prepares for this transition. Hybrid PON architectures are also gaining attention as an approach to upgrade existing networks. Furthermore, integration of 5G wireless and PON networks is an emerging area of focus. Such technological advances will help operators stay ahead of the connectivity curve and future-proof their infrastructure investments.
Buy now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4773
Key Questions Addressed in the Market Report:
What is the expected size, share, and CAGR of the Passive Optical Network Equipment Market over the forecast period?
What are the key trends expected to influence the Passive Optical Network Equipment Market between 2023 and 2030?
What is the expected demand for various types of products/services in the Passive Optical Network Equipment Market?
What long-term impact will strategic advancements have on the Passive Optical Network Equipment Market?
Who are the key players and stakeholders in the Passive Optical Network Equipment Market?
What are the different segments and sub-segments considered in the Passive Optical Network Equipment Market research study?
About Coherent Market Insights
Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.
Mr. Shah
Passive optical network equipment provide fiber connectivity to telecom operators and internet service providers for delivering high-speed broadband and data services to enterprises and consumers. Passive optical network equipment enable seamless connectivity through fiber without any additional power or active electronic components.
The global passive optical network (PON) equipment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 17.8 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 22.0% over the forecast period (2021-2028).
Market Dynamics:
The passive optical network equipment market is expected to witness significant growth owing to rising demand for high-speed internet connectivity driven by growing digitalization across industries. Growing penetration of smartphones and other smart devices is further fueling the demand for high-speed internet. Furthermore, large telecom companies are investing heavily in upgrading their network infrastructure to fiber networks, which is also adding to the growth of passive optical network equipment market. Governments across regions are also supporting roll out of fiber networks to deliver broadband connectivity to rural areas, which will further accelerate the adoption of passive optical network equipment during the forecast period.
Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4773\
Increasing demand for higher bandwidth drives the Passive Optical Network Equipment Market
The constantly growing demand for higher bandwidth from consumers and industries alike has been one of the primary drivers of growth in the passive optical network equipment market. As more people stream video content, work from home, use video conferencing tools extensively and adopt technologies like IoT, the bandwidth requirements have increased dramatically. Passive optical networks with their high bandwidth capabilities are well suited to meet this demand. With 5G rollout as well, the backhaul network infrastructure needs to be upgraded for higher throughput. PON equipment allows telecom operators to scale up bandwidth affordably as demands increase over time.
Shift towards fiber connectivity accelerates passive optical network adoption
The shift from legacy copper networks to fiber connectivity at both consumer and enterprise levels has accelerated the adoption of PON technology. Fiber networks have clear advantages over copper in terms of bandwidth capabilities and future-proofing the infrastructure. Many countries have initiated national broadband plans that focus on fiber to the home/business deployments. This creates a massive demand for PON equipment from telecom operators and internet service providers. The superior scalability, negligible maintenance costs and future upgradability of PONs make them the technology of choice for next generation FTTx networks.
Top Key Players:
Adtran Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Hitachi Communication Technologies, Inc., AT & T Inc., Freescale Semiconductor, Inc., Broadcom Corporation, Inc., Ericsson Inc., Calix Inc., and ECI Telecom, Ltd
Click Here to Request Customization of this Research Report:
https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/4773
High initial investment acts as a restrain on the market
One of the key restraints on the growth of the passive optical network equipment market is the high upfront capital expenditure required for deployment. Laying new fiber infrastructure involves considerable costs which may not be feasible for network operators in some areas. The transition from existing copper or cable networks also requires upgrades to edge routers and equipment closets. This deters new deployments, especially in underdeveloped regions with a lower average revenue per user. The payback period for investment can be long depending on the scale and type of network rollout. This discourages some operators and limits the pace of PON adoption.
Growth of machine-to-machine communication presents an opportunity
The booming market for industrial IoT, smart cities infrastructure and machine-to-machine communication presents a major opportunity for the passive optical network equipment industry. As more industrial devices, utility networks, transportation systems and public infrastructure get connected, there will be tremendous demand for connectivity with high bandwidth and low latency capabilities. PONs are extremely well-suited for such large scale M2M/IoT networks due to their scalability, robustness and reliability. This would allow telecom operators to develop new revenue streams by providing dedicated networks for different verticals. Equipment manufacturers can also target this segment through customized solutions.
Evolution towards NGPON2 and beyond defines the future trend
One of the key trends reshaping the passive optical network equipment market is the evolution towards next generation PON architectures beyond XGS-PON. Specifications like NGPON2 are slated to deliver faster symmetrical speeds of up to 10Gbps to cater to escalating bandwidth demands. Leading vendors are heavily engaged in R&D around NGPON2 and beyond as the market prepares for this transition. Hybrid PON architectures are also gaining attention as an approach to upgrade existing networks. Furthermore, integration of 5G wireless and PON networks is an emerging area of focus. Such technological advances will help operators stay ahead of the connectivity curve and future-proof their infrastructure investments.
Buy now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4773
Key Questions Addressed in the Market Report:
What is the expected size, share, and CAGR of the Passive Optical Network Equipment Market over the forecast period?
What are the key trends expected to influence the Passive Optical Network Equipment Market between 2023 and 2030?
What is the expected demand for various types of products/services in the Passive Optical Network Equipment Market?
What long-term impact will strategic advancements have on the Passive Optical Network Equipment Market?
Who are the key players and stakeholders in the Passive Optical Network Equipment Market?
What are the different segments and sub-segments considered in the Passive Optical Network Equipment Market research study?
About Coherent Market Insights
Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.
Mr. Shah
Coherent Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.
+ +1 206-701-6702
sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn