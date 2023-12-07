Galactic Snacks Expands Exotic Snacks Offerings to Beverages; Unveils a World of Flavors

The company introduces exotic beverages from around the globe.

LITTLETON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Galactic Snacks, a leading online retailer of snacks from around the world, today announced the expansion of its snack offerings to include exotic beverages. The company now offers a wide variety of exclusive sodas, juices, and other drinks from countries all over the globe to tantalize American taste buds.

Jesse Erhartic, Owner of Galactic Snacks, expresses the motivation behind this expansion: "We’re always looking for fun and exciting flavors that you can’t find at the corner store. There was such demand for our exotic snacks that we’ve started offering beverages from around the world as well."

Galactic Snacks’ new beverage selection includes a variety of hard-to-find flavors, such as Fanta White Peach from China, 7-Up Mojito Limited Edition from France, and Coca-Cola Peach from China. The company also offers a variety of sodas from lesser-known brands, such as Sprite Waterlymon from Indonesia and Slush Puppie Fizzie Soda – Blue Raspberry from the U.K. These drinks promise an unparalleled taste adventure, bringing flavors rarely experienced outside their native lands right to consumers' doorsteps.

“We’re excited to offer our customers a new way to explore the world through their taste buds,” said Erhartic. “Exotic sodas are a great way to try something new and exciting, and they’re also a fun conversation starter.”

"Top brands like Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Fanta, and Mountain Dew offer regional-specific flavors that you just can’t find here in the States," Erhartic continues. "These brands have avid fans, so we wanted to make these foreign flavors easily accessible. The immediate feedback has been overwhelmingly positive!"

“These exotic beverages provide not just a taste journey but an immersive cultural experience, allowing consumers to explore the world through their senses. While pricier than average sodas, they offer an unparalleled taste that is worth the indulgence.”

Customers are already raving about the experience. Sarah Schuyler remarked, "Great product selection and very fast shipping! Have purchased several times with the same results every time!" Stephanie Apperson added, "Excellent assortment of fun products! Crazy good flavors we can’t get anywhere else!"

Galactic Snacks’ exotic beverages are available for purchase online from the company’s online store. The company offers free shipping on orders over $75.

About Galactic Snacks

From Doritos, Ruffles, Oreos, Skittles, Sour Patch and more, Galactic Snacks is changing the munchies world and satisfy cravings by making it possible---and easy---to buy snacks online.

Contact Details:

Galactic Snacks

Littleton, MA