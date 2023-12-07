All-Terrain Vehicle Market Size to Surpass USD 14.61 Billion by 2029, at a 6.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2029

All-Terrain Vehicle Market

All-Terrain Vehicle Market Growth Insights 2023

The all-terrain vehicle market is surging, fueled by recreational use, and growing demand for versatile off-road vehicles in various industries, driving notable growth in the ATV market.” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 7, 2023

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy, “All-Terrain Vehicle Market by Engine Type (Below 400cc, 400cc-800cc, above 800cc) Application (Agriculture, Sports, Recreational, Military and Defense) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Global Trends and Forecast from 2023 to 2029”, The global all-terrain vehicle market is projected to reach USD 14.61 billion by 2029 from USD 8.34 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2029.

All-Terrain Vehicle report covers extensive analysis of the key market players, along with their expansion plans, business overview, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include: Polaris Inc., Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP), American Honda Motor Co., Inc., Arctic Cat Inc., Yamaha Motor Corporation, Can-Am, Textron, Suzuki

Recent Developments

In May 2023, Polaris Inc. introduced the 2024 XPEDITION XP and ADV models, establishing a brand-new category known as"Adventure side-by-sides." These innovative vehicles blend the off-road prowess of traditional side-by-sides with the comfort and cargo capacity typically associated with top-tier overlanding experiences.

In March 2023, Polaris Inc. introduced the RZR Pro R Factory, a UTV designed exclusively for competitive racing. This purpose-built vehicle has been meticulously engineered to excel in the challenging conditions of open desert racing.

In March 2023, Polaris Inc. launched the latest iteration of their highly popular sport side-by-side, the RZR XP, marking a significant leap forward in the industry. The 2024 RZR XP has been completely redesigned, aiming to set a new benchmark for sport side-by-side by offering unparalleled durability, comfort, and performance. This next-generation model raises the bar, elevating the standards for the entire industry.

In August 2022, Yamaha Motor Corporation introduced its off-road ATVs and Side-by-Side (SxS) vehicles for the 2023 model year. These vehicles are precisely designed, rigorously tested, and expertly crafted to offer all off-road enthusiasts’ exceptional capability, comfort, and confidence. Whether tackling tough ranch work or embarking on thrilling expeditions across challenging terrains, Yamaha surpasses customer expectations by delivering products that meet and exceed industry standards.

What are the market factors explained in the report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study includes key strategic developments of the All-Terrain Vehicle, comprising R&D, new product launch, mergers and acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, and regional growth of key competitors operating in the market globally and region.

Key Market Features: The report analyzed key market features including price, revenue, capacity, supply/demand, capacity utilization rate, gross production, production rate, market share, consumption, import/export, cost, CAGR and gross margin. Furthermore, the report also offers a comprehensive study of the key All-Terrain Vehicle dynamics and its latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools: The Global Outsourced All-Terrain Vehicle report includes accurately researched and analyzed data on the key industry players and their scope in the market through various analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, feasibility study, and ROI analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Regional Analysis

The All-Terrain Vehicle market by region includes Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA

“North America to be the largest market for all-terrain vehicles during the forecast period.”

Throughout the forecast period, North America will dominate the all-terrain vehicle market. With over 50% of the global demand, the all-terrain vehicle market in North America is among the most developed in the world. Due to the growing use of ATVs in sports and outdoor events, agriculture, and military & defense applications, the US is the largest market in the region. As per the Yamaha Factbook 2022, the US market constitutes more than 50% of the worldwide demand for ATVs. Furthermore, in 2022, the combined US and Canadian production of all-terrain vehicles in the region was estimated to be around 75%.

In this area, there has been a notable increase in the demand for ATVs. The US and Canadian consumers' greater propensity for outdoor recreational activities is credited with driving the market's growth. Long unpaved routes wind through sandy areas, plateaus, and mountainous regions in North American countries. These vehicles are employed for utility in farming, forestry, hunting, and recreational and sporting activities. The ATV market in North America is dominated by Polaris and other well-known brands like Textron, BRP, Honda, Yamaha, and John Deere.

