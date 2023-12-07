Dr. Esther Zeledón's inspiring call to embrace a life of joy “Creating Your Limitless Life” becomes bestseller
In celebration of this achievement, author Dr. Esther Zeledón announces nationwide book tour.MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life is not meant to be a one-size-fits-all checklist. With everyday life becoming more demanding and mental health conditions on the rise, it is time to embrace the limitless possibilities for joy and happiness that are within each one of us.
Dr. Esther Zeledón's roadmap for living an authentic life in alignment with our inner joy “Creating Your Limitless Life” is now an Amazon bestseller. Released during this year's Hispanic Heritage Month by Dean Publishing, Dr. Zeledón’s call to action has inspired readers worldwide with her own story of breaking free of society’s rules and finding her aligned path, and her three-step approach for others to do the same. She is thrilled to announce that due to the success of her first book, she will embark on a nationwide book tour that includes stops in Los Angeles, Boston, New Orleans, and Miami.
After migrating to the United States from Nicaragua as a young child, Esther Zeledón was destined to chase the American Dream. As a high achiever from an immigrant neighborhood, she ticked off each of the boxes on her checklist; graduated top of her class, received a scholarship to a prestigious college, completed a Ph.D. from UC Berkeley, had a career as a diplomat, and started a family. Everything suggested that her struggles had paid off and she had made it. Yet, she knew something was missing- alignment. That was when she became limitless.
Today, Esther travels the world with her husband and two children living a life without limitations and changing what it means to chase the American Dream by spreading the word through her high-achiever coaching courses, workshops, speaker events, and her new book "Creating Your Limitless Life." Esther brings her formula of change to her coaching and has worked with thousands of individuals, communities, and NGOs all around the world helping them to define their mission, vision, and purpose.
“I wrote this book because I’ve seen so many people, myself included, get trapped in these societal molds that crush our spirits and leave us feeling anxious, depressed, and without clarity about who we are or what we want,” says Esther. “We don’t stop to listen to what others really want or need, causing us to question ourselves and place our purpose and true legacy on the back burner. My life's purpose is to unlock the full potential of individuals as they uncover, pursue, and financially support their missions, visions, and purposes. I want them to embrace their inner voice rather than fear it.”
Dr. Zeledon kicked off her book tour at Los Angeles’ University of Southern California and continued at the National Student Leadership Diversity Conference (NSLDC) in Boston on November 4, 2023, and the Latinx Leads Conference in New Orleans on November 18, 2023.
She will also be appearing and signing books in her hometown of Miami at Books and Books Coral Gables on January 4, 2024, and at Barnes & Noble Miami on January 13, 2024.
Synopsis
"Creating Your Limitless Life" presents a transformative three-step approach, empowering high achievers to transcend societal expectations and navigate the challenges of balancing ambition with personal fulfillment. Drawing from Dr. Esther Zeledón's experiences as an immigrant, entrepreneur, and diplomat, this book challenges conventional norms, highlighting the significance of active self-listening. Through practical tools and real-life case studies, readers are guided to listen and not fear their inner voice so they can uncover their purpose, craft a personalized roadmap, and cultivate resilience. Going beyond traditional self-help, this book equips individuals with the necessary resources to achieve clarity on their next steps, unlock their boundless potential, and embrace a truly fulfilling life.
“Creating Your Limitless Life” is now available in hardcover, paperback, and eBook from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Booktopia, and selected online bookstores.
ABOUT DR ESTHER ZELEDON
Dr. Esther Zeledón is a coach for high achievers and founder of @be.act.change, with over 20 years of experience working with thousands of individuals, teams, and communities. Dr. Zeledón is known as the "time guru" and "mindset master" for her expertise in unlocking her clients' full potential, defining clear next steps, and creating growth mindsets that align with their purpose. As an immigrant woman, she has a unique understanding of the challenges faced by high achievers who have had to overcome systemic social, cultural, and economic barriers. Dr. Zeledón's work focuses on helping individuals, organizations, and communities discover and live their purpose, navigate obstacles, and thrive with purpose. She has presented at hundreds of events worldwide, inspiring and engaging professionals, leaders, and changemakers to find fulfillment through purpose. Dr. Zeledón offers expertise on discovering purpose and developing a positive mindset for personal and business growth.
ABOUT DEAN PUBLISHING
Dean Publishing is a leading-edge, multimedia publishing and production company that has been in the publishing industry for over 15 years. With the digital age and the rapid introduction of audio, ebooks, podcasts, and social media, the book market has changed and Dean Publishing has kept up with industry changes, which means knowing what it takes to thrive in today’s publishing market. Dean Publishing brings your ideas to life, helping authors plan, write, publish, and promote their books with confidence and clarity.
