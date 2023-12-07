Rentschler Biopharma SE appoints Gunnar Voss von Dahlen as Chief Financial Officer and completes Executive Board

LAUPHEIM, Germany and MILFORD, Mass. and STEVENAGE, United Kingdom, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rentschler Biopharma SE, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biopharmaceuticals, including Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs), announced today that Gunnar Voss von Dahlen (54) has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, effective December 1, 2023. With over 17 years of experience as a CFO in internationally active, mid-sized private and public companies, he will oversee finances at Rentschler Biopharma and serve as a member of the management board. Gunnar Voss von Dahlen succeeds Alexander Dettmer, who left the company in best mutual agreement in October 2023, as agreed with the Supervisory Board.



Prof. Dr. Nikolaus F. Rentschler, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Rentschler Biopharma SE, said: “On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I am pleased to welcome Gunnar Voss von Dahlen as our new CFO. Mr. Voss von Dahlen is an experienced financial expert with a successful track record in various companies and industries. He is known for his extensive expertise in bringing transparency and clarity to corporate decision-making, thereby contributing significantly to business growth. He will be responsible for our global finances and support us in continuing to create value sustainably and serve our clients reliably and responsibly. I also would like to express my thanks to Alexander Dettmer for his work for Rentschler Biopharma.”

Benedikt von Braunmühl, CEO of Rentschler Biopharma SE, said: “I also warmly welcome Gunnar Voss von Dahlen to Rentschler Biopharma on behalf of the team and am very much looking forward to working with him. With his impressive international experience in strategic business development and effective change management, he is a great asset to our team. I am convinced that he will make a significant contribution to the growth of Rentschler Biopharma, enabling us to continue supporting our clients in their mission to produce medicines for people with serious and rare diseases.”

Gunnar Voss von Dahlen, the new CFO of Rentschler Biopharma SE, commented: “I am looking forward to contributing my experience in dynamic market situations to a well-established family-owned business like Rentschler Biopharma, while also working in an industry that is invaluable for the care of seriously ill patients. Together, we will work to strengthen and further develop Rentschler Biopharma on a sustainable basis.”

Gunnar Voss von Dahlen has extensive management experience, including roles in the US, UK, Singapore, and Switzerland. He brings valuable expertise in finance, controlling, law, IT, and human resource management. Prior to joining Rentschler Biopharma, he held the CFO position at several companies, focusing on transformation and enhancing profitability. He served as the CFO of the Services division at Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, where he was instrumental in efficiency improvements. During his tenure as CFO at Gallus Ferd. Rueesch AG in Switzerland, Mr. Voss von Dahlen gained comprehensive experience in financial management and strategic planning for an internationally operating firm. This position followed a career at Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, where he held various key roles including Regional CFO for the Asia-Pacific region in Singapore and CFO of Heidelberg UK in London, experiences that enhanced his knowledge in global financial management and global brand understanding. Mr. Voss von Dahlen began his professional career at the consulting and auditing firm BDO International, with assignments in Frankfurt and Washington, DC.

About Rentschler Biopharma SE

Rentschler Biopharma is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused exclusively on client projects. The company offers process development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals, including adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapies, as well as related consulting activities, project management and regulatory support. Rentschler Biopharma's high quality is proven by its long-standing experience and excellence as a solution partner for its clients. A high-level quality management system, a well-established operational excellence philosophy and advanced technologies ensure product quality and productivity at each development and manufacturing step. Rentschler Biopharma is a family-owned company with about 1,400 employees, headquartered in Laupheim, Germany, with a second site in Milford, MA, USA. Rentschler ATMP Ltd., located in Stevenage, UK, is dedicated to cell and gene therapies. For further information, please visit www.rentschler-biopharma.com/ . Follow Rentschler Biopharma on LinkedIn .

Contact:

Rentschler Biopharma SE

Dr. Latika Bhonsle-Deeng

Senior Director Corporate Communication

Phone: +49-7392-701-874

communications@rentschler-biopharma.com

Media inquiries:

MC Services AG

Eva Bauer

Phone: +49-89-210228-0

rentschler@mc-services.eu

U.S.

Laurie Doyle

Phone: +1-339-832-0752