Governor Abbott Statement On Shootings In Austin, Bexar County

TEXAS, December 6 - December 6, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement following additional shootings in Austin and Bexar County yesterday that killed six Texans and injured three, including an Austin Police Department Officer:

"Texans grieve for the loved ones of the six Texans who were murdered by a hardened criminal who must never see the light of day again. The murderer also shot two law enforcement officers in the line of duty. Texas is a law-and-order state, and violence will never be tolerated. We thank all state and local law enforcement and first responders who apprehended this criminal and protected their communities. The State of Texas will provide all resources necessary to impose the full weight of law on this criminal for his despicable crimes. Cecilia and I ask our fellow Texans to join us in lifting up in prayer the families and loved ones of those who were killed, as well as the Texans who are recovering from injuries, including an Austin Police Officer and an Austin Independent School District police officer."