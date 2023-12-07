Submit Release
EU4Health grants €4 million to improve healthcare for Ukrainian refugees and displaced persons

On 6 December, the European Commission launched a project backed by €4 million from the EU4Health programme to help improve access to healthcare for Ukrainian refugees and displaced persons benefitting from temporary protection in Bulgaria, Czechia, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia.

The project is supported by the EU, together with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the World Health Organisation (WHO). It will run for 24 months, and aim to strengthen the capacity of national health systems to cope with the influx of persons fleeing the war in Ukraine, and to improve patient access to national health systems during the period of temporary protection

“As Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine continues, almost 5 million refugees from Ukraine have been registered for temporary protection across the EU, and have the right to medical assistance and care,” European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides said. “As more persons fleeing the war continue to arrive in the EU, we must ensure that healthcare systems in Member States and countries closest to Ukraine have the capacity to provide medical assistance for those in need.”

