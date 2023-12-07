Industrial Enzymes Market to Reach USD 11.0 billion by 2031, Rising at a CAGR of 6.2%: Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Developing specialized enzymes for specific industrial applications drives the diversification and expansion of the industrial enzymes market.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. -The global industrial enzymes market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2031. According to Transparency Market Research, sales of industrial enzymes are slated to total US$ 11.0 billion by the end of the aforementioned period of assessment.

Innovations in enzyme immobilization techniques have emerged as a significant driver, enabling enzymes to retain activity and stability in various industrial processes, thereby increasing their efficiency and reducing operational costs. The application of enzymes in the bioremediation sector remains a pivotal driver. Enzymes are utilized to break down pollutants, providing an eco-friendly approach to remediate contaminated environments, making it a promising avenue for market growth.

Industrial Enzymes Market: Competitive Landscape

The industrial enzymes market is fiercely competitive with key players like Novozymes A/S and Chr. Hansen, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., and BASF SE are leading the forefront. These industry giants maintain dominance through continuous R&D, strategic collaborations, and innovative product portfolios spanning various sectors, including food and beverages, biofuels, textiles, and pharmaceuticals.

Emerging players like Codexis Inc. and AB Enzymes GmbH aggressively contribute to the market, offering specialized enzyme solutions. Intense competition persists as companies focus on sustainable practices, product diversification, and technological advancements, shaping a dynamic landscape for innovation and market expansion.

Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

Chr. Hansen

Novozymes A/S

Codexis Inc.

Novus International Inc.

Associated British Foods (ABF) plc.

AB Enzymes GmbH

E.I.du Pont de Nemours and Company

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

The utilization of enzymes in the production of sustainable biomaterials is another pivotal driver. Enzymes are crucial in synthesizing biopolymers and bio-based materials, fostering sustainability, and reducing dependence on non-renewable resources in various industries, contributing significantly to market expansion. Enzyme-enabled precision fermentation techniques for producing alternative proteins and ingredients represent a promising growth driver, catering to the rising demand for plant-based products and sustainable protein sources.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Proteases, utilized widely across various industries, including detergent, food, and pharmaceuticals, lead the industrial enzymes market.

Due to its widespread usage and demand, the food and beverages application segment is leading the industrial enzymes market.

Europe leads the industrial enzymes market with advanced manufacturing infrastructure and a focus on eco-friendly solutions and sustainability practices.

Industrial Enzymes Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Increasing demand for eco-friendly solutions and sustainable production processes drives growth in the Industrial Enzymes Market across various industries.

Enzyme engineering and biotechnology advancements revolutionize enzyme development, enhancing efficacy and versatility.

Rising adoption in biofuel production and the textile industry fosters market expansion for industrial enzymes.

Shift toward enzyme-based solutions in pharmaceuticals and healthcare fuels market growth and innovation.

Growing utilization of enzymes in food and beverage processing for enhanced efficiency and product quality drives market trends.

Global Industrial Enzymes Market: Regional Profile

North America is a key player, driven by technological advancements and substantial investments in enzyme research. The region's focus on sustainable practices and stringent regulatory frameworks fosters innovative enzyme applications across diverse sectors like biofuels, pharmaceuticals, and food industries.

Europe maintains a prominent position owing to robust manufacturing infrastructure and an emphasis on eco-friendly solutions. The region champions enzyme development for sustainable practices in various industries, particularly in the food & beverage and detergent sectors, while complying with stringent environmental regulations.

Asia Pacific emerges as a rapidly expanding market fueled by increasing industrialization and a thriving biotech sector. The region's robust agricultural base and rising demand for processed foods drive enzyme applications in diverse industries, indicating substantial growth potential.

Product Portfolio

Chr. Hansen specializes in innovative microbial solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries, offering a range of natural ingredients, probiotics, enzymes, and cultures, focusing on sustainability and health-centric solutions.

Novozymes A/S is a global biotechnology company providing sustainable biological solutions through enzymes and microorganisms, addressing industries like agriculture, food, household care, and bioenergy, aiming for a more sustainable future.

Codexis Inc. pioneers enzyme engineering solutions for diverse industries, including pharmaceuticals, food, and fine chemicals, delivering custom-made enzymes and biocatalysts to enhance process efficiency and sustainability.

Industrial Enzymes Market: Key Segments

By Type

Carbohydrases

Proteases

Polymerases & Nucleases

Lipase

Phytase

Others

By Application

Food & Beverages

Personal & Household Care

Animal Feed

Bio-energy

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

