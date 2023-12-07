Commemorative postmark cancellation service of “24th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region”

MACAU, December 7 - To celebrate the 24th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that a Temporary Post Counter will be set up at the Philatelic Shop of the General Post Office from 09:00 to 14:00 on 20th December 2023, to provide the commemorative postmark cancellation service for the “24th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region”.

Commemorative envelopes of this event priced at MOP4.00 each will be available for sale. Welcome to visit us and collect Macao Stamps!