Smart Cleaning™ Introduces Reiki Energy Cleaning for Holistic Home Wellness
Leading New York cleaning company takes a green step, contributes to carbon removal initiatives.NEW YORK, USA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Cleaning™, the forefront innovator in cleaning services, proudly unveils its revolutionary Reiki Energy Cleaning, elevating the concept of holistic home wellness. As the first cleaning company in the United States to offer this groundbreaking service, Smart Cleaning™ goes beyond traditional cleaning, bringing positive energy, peace, and prosperity into living spaces.
“Our commitment extends beyond the efficient use of your time and the enhancement of your lifestyle. Our focus is not only on delivering convenience and comfort but also on elevating your overall well-being and instilling positive energy into your home. We strive to provide a comprehensive and professional service that goes beyond the surface, creating an environment that fosters both physical and emotional harmony for our valued clients while being mindful of our environmental responsibilities," said Smart Cleaning™ CEO Sam Pastukhov. "Reiki Energy Cleaning is an innovative addition to our service portfolio, focusing on creating homes filled with positive energy and tranquility."
Smart Cleaning™ has built a solid reputation for excellence, emphasizing integrity and reliability in its services. The introduction of Reiki Energy Cleaning reflects the company's commitment to providing transformative cleaning experiences that address both physical cleanliness and mental and emotional well-being.
Smart Cleaning™ is also committed to environmental responsibility by contributing 1% of revenue to carbon removal initiatives. By joining forces with Stripe Climate, a global coalition of forward-thinking businesses, the company actively supports innovative technologies like Climeworks and Charm Industrial, making strides in the fight against climate change.
