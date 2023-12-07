Aircraft Engine Market Size to Surpass USD 80.5 Billion by 2029, at a 2.78% CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Aircraft Engine Market

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy, “Aircraft Engine Market by Type (Turboprop, Turbofan, Turboshaft, Piston Engine), Component (Compressor, Turbine, Gearbox, Exhaust System, Fuel System) Platform (Fixed Wing Aircraft, Rotary Wing Aircraft, Unmanned Ariel Vehicles) Technology (Conventional, Hybrid) Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa), Global Trends and Forecast from 2023 to 2029”, The global Aircraft Engine Market is expected to grow at a 2.78% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 80.5 by billion 2029 from USD 62.4 billion in 2022.

Aircraft Engine report covers extensive analysis of the key market players, along with their expansion plans, business overview, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include: Safran SA,Honeywell International Inc,MTU Aero Engine,Rolls Royce PLC,CFM International SA,Honeywell International Inc.,GE Aviation ,Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc.,Safran SA International,Aero Engines AG ,MTU Aero Engines AG,Textron Inc. ,United Technologies Corporation and others.

Industry Development:

December 2021 – CFM International, a joint venture of General Electric and Safran Aircraft Engines, was awarded a contract by Saudi Arabian Airlines for CFM International LEAP-1A engines to power its new fleet of 35 Airbus A321neo and 30 Airbus A320neo planes.

October 2021 – GE Aviation was awarded a contract worth USD 1.58 billion by the U.S. Air Force to supply F110 engines for the Boeing F-15EX Eagle II. As a result of this decision, GE will be the only propulsion source for the entire planned F-15EX fleet of the U.S. Air Force.

What are the market factors explained in the report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study includes key strategic developments of the Aircraft Engine, comprising R&D, new product launch, mergers and acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, and regional growth of key competitors operating in the market globally and region.

Key Market Features: The report analyzed key market features including price, revenue, capacity, supply/demand, capacity utilization rate, gross production, production rate, market share, consumption, import/export, cost, CAGR and gross margin. Furthermore, the report also offers a comprehensive study of the key Aircraft Engine dynamics and its latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools: The Global Outsourced Aircraft Engine report includes accurately researched and analyzed data on the key industry players and their scope in the market through various analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, feasibility study, and ROI analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Regional Analysis

The Aircraft Engine market by region includes Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA

North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World are the market segments. The increasing defense spending by the Indian government is expected to propel the Asia Pacific market to the highest compound annual growth rate during the forecast period. Consequently, there is now a need for fighter jets and military helicopters throughout the nation. Additionally, the region's growing air traveler traffic has increased demand for new aircraft purchases, which is anticipated to support the market's expansion.

The global market is expected to be dominated by North America because the region is home to major players like GE Aviation and Honeywell International Inc. Additionally, the U.S. government is investing in the efficacy and quality of helicopters and their engines, which is anticipated to support the market's expansion. Additionally, it is anticipated that the North American market will be driven by growing defense spending on the purchase of fighter jets, military helicopters, single-engine aircraft, and helicopters for emergency medical services.

