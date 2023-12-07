AB Akola Group: notification on disposal of voting rights

AB Akola Group (former AB Linas Agro Group), ISIN code LT0000128092 (hereinafter - the Company), received notification from UAB „SB Asset Management“ on the disposal of voting rights due to the increase in the authorized capital of the Company (enclosed).







Additional information:

Mažvydas Šileika, CFO of AB Akola Group

Mob. +370 619 19 403

E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt





Attachment