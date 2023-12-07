Food Crushers, Blenders & Mixers Market worth $11.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% - Exactitude Consultancy

Food Crushers, Blenders & Mixers Market

The Food Blenders & Mixers Market is driven by advances in food blending and mixing technologies used across the food and beverage industry. Blender or liquidizer is used to mix food and other substances, which result into a consistent and smooth thick texture. Processing equipment manufacturers continually invest or collaborate with automation suppliers to introduce new or advanced technologies. The increasing demand for convenience foods and changing consumer lifestyles drive the demand in this market. Apart from this, the rising disposable income of people living in emerging nations, coupled with the growing demand for convenience food due to hectic lifestyles, has been driving the market for food blenders and mixers.Other factors driving the demand for these food crushers, blenders and mixers include Development of new technologies for food & beverage blending. Technological innovations in this market carried out by the key players provide not only faster mixing & blending and high precision, but also hygiene, which is one of the most important factors in this industry.

The global Food Crushers, Blenders & Mixers Market size is estimated to account for USD 7.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 11.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.8%.

Top companies covered in this report: Gea Group Aktiengesellschaft, Tetra Laval International S.A., Spx Flow Inc, Alfa Laval Corporate Ab, Marel Hf, Krones Ag, Sulzer Ag, Buhler Industries Inc, John Bean Technologies Corporation and Khs Gmbh

Recent Develoment:

In May 2020, The KHS Group is strategically investing €20 million (USD 23.50 million) in modernizing its plant in the headquarters, Dortmund, Germany. This development will benefit the company in strengthening its competitiveness in the long term, as the company will be in a better position to help its customers with customized solutions.

In January 2020, Tetra Pak strategically collaborated with Hexagon’s PPM division, a global provider of software for design, construction, and operation of plants, ships, and offshore facilities. This partnership will benefit Tetra Pak in enhancing its Smart Solutions Platform, which would enable the company to collaborate with the customers globally and designing a total production plant, serving the customer requirements and also ensuring a smooth project implementation.

Food Crushers, Blenders & Mixers Market Segmentation:

Food Crushers, Blenders & Mixers Market by Type, 2022-2029, (In USD Million)

High Shear

Shaft

Ribbon Mixer

Double Cone

Planetary Mixer

Screw Mixer & Blender

Food Crushers, Blenders & Mixers Market by Application, 2022-2029, (In USD Million)

Bakery

Dairy

Beverage

Confectionery

Regional Outlook:

The report’s primary insights into various regions and the major companies involved in each one are provided in this section. When evaluating a region’s or country’s growth, economic, social, environmental, technological, and political issues have all been taken into account. Additionally, each country’s and region’s revenue and sales information for the years 2018 through 2029 will be made available to readers.

The market has been divided into four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. The regional part will include a thorough analysis of important nations like the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and India.

The major share is expected to be occupied by Asia Pacific for global food crushers, blenders and mixers market during the forecast period. The growing middle-class population of the region, with their increasing high disposable income, demand healthy & nutritious food & beverage products with new & enhanced flavors, uplifting the need for the growth of the Food Crushers, Blenders & Mixers Market. Another factor that drives the food blenders & mixers market is the densely populated areas, which are not completely tapped by blender & mixer companies.

Important Features of the reports:

- Detailed analysis of the Food Crushers, Blenders & Mixers market

- Fluctuating market dynamics of the industry

- Detailed market segmentation

- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

- Recent industry trends and developments

- Competitive landscape of the Food Crushers, Blenders & Mixers Market

- Strategies of key players and product offerings

- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

- A neutral perspective towards Food Crushers, Blenders & Mixers market performance.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Food Crushers, Blenders & Mixers market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Food Crushers, Blenders & Mixers market

Conclusion: At the end of the Food Crushers, Blenders & Mixers Market report, all findings and estimates are presented. It also includes key drivers and opportunities and regional analysis. The Segmental analysis is also provided in terms of type and application.

