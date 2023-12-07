Automotive PCB Market Size to Surpass USD 12.4 Billion by 2029, at a 6.34% CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Automotive PCB Market

Automotive PCB Market Growth Insights 2023, Estimated Size, global Share, Gross Margin, Covid-19 Impact, Competitive Landscape Forecast up to 2029

The automotive PCB market is expanding rapidly, fueled by the growing adoption of EV, advancements in automotive electronics, and the increasing integration of smart technologies in modern vehicles.” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Automotive PCB Analysis Report.

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy, “Automotive PCB Market by Type (Double-Sided PCB, Multi-Layer PCB, Single-Sided PCB) Fuel Type (BEV, Hybrid, ICE) End-Use (Economic Light-Duty Vehicles, Luxury Light-Duty Vehicles, Mid-Priced Light Duty Vehicles) Application (ADAS and Basic Safety, Body, Comfort, and Vehicle Lighting, Infotainment Components, Powertrain Components) Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa), Global Trends and Forecast from 2022 to 2029”, The global automotive PCB market is expected to grow at a 6.34% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 12.4 billion by 2029 from USD 7.13 billion in 2020.

Automotive PCB report covers extensive analysis of the key market players, along with their expansion plans, business overview, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include: CMK, Chin Poon Industrial, Meiko Electronics, Nippon Mektron, KCE Electronics, Delphi Technologies, Samsung Electro-Mechanics., Ltd., Unimicron Technology Corporation., Daeduck Electronics and others.

Industry Development:

July 2022, Medico Electronics Co., Ltd. announced that the company acquired the shares (100% equities) of NEC Embedded Products, Ltd. Under the acquisition, the company will provide customers with the best products and services. NECEP is capable of handling orders for a wide variety of electrical and electronic equipment utilizing its embedded product development capabilities and cutting-edge technologies.

January 2022, Panasonic Corporation announced it had developed MEGTRON 8 Multi-Layer Circuit Board Materials Featuring Low Transmission Loss, designed for high-speed communication networking equipment such as routers and switches. MEGTRON is an industry-leading multi-layer circuit board material for high-speed and large-capacity transmission in many fields, such as high-speed communication networking equipment such as servers, routers, supercomputers, automobiles, and aerospace.

June 2021, Meiko Electronics announced plans to make total investments of USD 453.72 million in the 2021 to 2024 fiscal years, focusing on expanding the capacity for automotive PCB to meet robust demand for ADAS and electrical vehicle applications. Meiko continued it will also build a brand-new automotive PCB manufacturing plant in Vietnam over the next four fiscal years.

February 2021– Samsung Electro-Mechanics Company has changed its expansion strategy through MLCC online promotion via a European electronic components medium. Starting with this promotion, Samsung Electro-Mechanics plans to strengthen its global marketing capabilities. Initially, this is being carried out in Germany, Spain, and Hungary through local online electronic components websites.

February 2020 –Lumax Industries Limited announced that the extension of its current joint venture business with Stanley Electric Co. Ltd. Further, this extension company is starting with the production of the printed circuit board for the automotive lighting market and further will expand its product line to Heating, Ventilation Air Conditioning (HVAC) panel in the near future.

Some points on how the report benefits stakeholders:

✔ The Automotive PCB Market reports include historical (2018–2020) and forecast (2022–2028) data points, revenues, and CAGR in table, figure, and chart formats, with detailed and qualitative, supporting written information for each.

✔ The report contains insights regarding growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, company profiles, strategic developments, expansion details, product launches, and various other aspects related to the market.

✔ Revenue break-up is provided for each segment in these formats for global, regional, and for each country in the respective region for each year between 2018 and 2028.

✔ The Automotive PCB Industry report contains data and information on customers, competitors, vendors/distributors, and other players and in the global marketplace.

✔ The report contains company profiles of the top companies operating in the Automotive PCB market along with their respective revenue and operating segments, geographical reach, market footprint, headquarters, growth rates, recent developments, product /services, expansion strategies, investments in expansion, and more.

✔ Automotive PCB Market research analysis is vital for all crucial business strategies and can aid in numerous ways and to provide a clearer understanding about strategies being deployed by competitors, product launches, competitive analysis, technological advancements and various other factors that enhance sales of a firm or perhaps provide insights to focus on merger and acquisition as a strategy or enter into strategic agreements or joint ventures etc.

What are the market factors explained in the report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study includes key strategic developments of the Automotive PCB, comprising R&D, new product launch, mergers and acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, and regional growth of key competitors operating in the market globally and region.

Key Market Features: The report analyzed key market features including price, revenue, capacity, supply/demand, capacity utilization rate, gross production, production rate, market share, consumption, import/export, cost, CAGR and gross margin. Furthermore, the report also offers a comprehensive study of the key Automotive PCB dynamics and its latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools: The Global Outsourced Automotive PCB report includes accurately researched and analyzed data on the key industry players and their scope in the market through various analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, feasibility study, and ROI analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Regional Analysis

The Automotive PCB market by region includes Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA

The market is analyzed across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the world.

With a GDP of USD 4.83 billion in 2022, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market. Following COVID-19, people's preference for personal mobility will grow, which will increase demand for printed circuit boards and automobile sales. Throughout the projection period, the region's market is expected to grow as a result of the increasing adoption of important governmental initiatives as well as the usage of electric and driverless vehicles.

Europe has the second-largest share because it is the second-largest global hub for electronic component manufacturing and an early adopter of new market trends. Additionally, there is a growing market for electric cars in nations like the Netherlands, Norway, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The Netherlands is leading Europe in vehicle sales of all kinds, and the country is also adopting more technologically advanced vehicles, which is driving the European market.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the impact of covid-19 on Automotive PCB Market?

What was the market value in 2022?

which region is a high share of the Automotive PCB Market?

What are the opportunities in Automotive PCB Market?

What is the forecast period of the Automotive PCB Market?

