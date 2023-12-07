Biopesticides Market worth $18.15 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16% - Exclusive Report by Exactitude Consultancy

Biopesticides Market

Biopesticides Market Set to Record Exponential Growth by 2030

Biopesticides Market anticipates substantial growth, driven by a rising focus on sustainable agriculture, organic farming, and environmentally friendly pest control solutions worldwide” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Biopesticides “Market Research analysis presents estimations of growth, size, and projections for each market segment, accompanied by trends and forecasts based on revenue (in USD million)

The Biopesticides market 2023-2030 is an extensive market research report which provides industry analysis with a historical & futuristic outlook. The report includes comprehensive information on the market drivers, key trends and challenges, a deep examination of trends, opportunities, value chains, future roadmaps, and strategies. The report consists of SWOT, PESTEL, and Porter’s 5-forces analysis frameworks. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the current scenario. Exactitude Consultancy ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario.

The Biopesticides market is expected to grow at 16 % CAGR from 2023 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 18.15 billion by 2030 from USD 6.51 billion in 2022.

Top companies covered in this report: BASF SE, Syngenta AG, Bayer CropScience, Marrone Bio Innovations, Novozymes, Koppert Biological Systems, Bioworks INC, Gowan Group, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Certis USA LLC, UPL Limited, FMC Corporation, Nufarm, Isagro S.P.A, Certis Biological, Biobest

Recent Developments:

April 2023- BASF introduced co-creations at Chinaplas 2023, driving the plastics path toward a more sustainable future. Net Zero Journey Concept House, concept pillow, electric car charging gun, wire & battery cover are all co-creations.

March 2023 – trinamiX, a BASF company, exhibits Mobile NIR Spectroscopy Solutions for on-the-spot detection of plastics and textiles. An innovative portable device recognizes over 30 different types of plastic on the spot. A newly released solution enables on-site detection of over 15 textile materials and compositions.

Biopesticides Market Segmentation:

Biopesticides Market By Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

Bioinsecticide

Bio Fungicide

Bio Nematicide

Others

Biopesticides Market By Source, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

Microbial

Biochemicals

Beneficial Insects

Biopesticides Market By Mode Of Application, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

Foliar Application

Seed Treatment

Soil Treatment

Other

Biopesticides Market By Crop, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

Cereals

Oilseed

Fruits & Vegetables

Biopesticides Market By Formulation, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

Dry

Liquid

Biopesticides Market By End-User Industry, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

Food & Beverages

Agriculture

Healthcare

Horticulture

Regional Outlook:

The report’s primary insights into various regions and the major companies involved in each one are provided in this section. When evaluating a region’s or country’s growth, economic, social, environmental, technological, and political issues have all been taken into account. Additionally, each country’s and region’s revenue and sales information for the years 2018 through 2029 will be made available to readers.

The market has been divided into four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. The regional part will include a thorough analysis of important nations like the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and India.

In 2021, the highest market share belonged to North America. The regional market is driven by the rigorous laws and regulations governing synthetic crop protection agents that protect the environment from undesirable effects. Sales of the product in the local market are driven by the fierce search for greener agricultural inputs. The desire to achieve international export requirements is pushing farmers to utilize biological crop protection products. Rising consumer demand for organic food and concerns about residue levels in food are also encouraging farmers in this region to utilize biopesticides. Several sizable biopesticide companies may be found in the North American continent, which encourages investment and interest in biological crop protection products. Organic agricultural methods are promoted in the region by stringent government regulations and a growing organic industry. Also, when more are used in greenhouses there, the need for biopesticides in the U.S. will rise.

Important Features of the reports:

- Detailed analysis of the Biopesticides market

- Fluctuating market dynamics of the industry

- Detailed market segmentation

- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

- Recent industry trends and developments

- Competitive landscape of the Biopesticides Market

- Strategies of key players and product offerings

- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

- A neutral perspective towards Biopesticides market performance.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Biopesticides market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Biopesticides market

How big will the market and growth rate be in 2029?

What are the key drivers for the global Biopesticides market?

What are the major market trends influencing the growth of the global Biopesticides Market?

What are the challenges for market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Biopesticides market?

What market opportunities and threats are vendors facing in the global Biopesticides market?

What are the main findings of the five forces analysis of the global Biopesticides Market?

Conclusion: At the end of the Biopesticides Market report, all findings and estimates are presented. It also includes key drivers and opportunities and regional analysis. The Segmental analysis is also provided in terms of type and application.

