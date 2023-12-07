Organic Fertilizers Market to hit USD 18.06 billion by 2029, grow at a CAGR of +9.32% | Exactitude Consultancy

Organic Fertilizers Market

Organic Fertilizers Market Analysis Report by Product Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2029

Rising preference for organic farming drives the demand for organic fertilizers, supporting sustainable agriculture practices and meeting consumer demand for chemical-free produce” — Exactitude Consultancy

The Global Organic Fertilizers Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2023-2029 report has been added to the Market research collection of Exactitude Consultancy reports. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Organic Fertilizers Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Organic Fertilizers Market. Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to fuel the growth of the Worldwide Organic Fertilizers Market in the coming years.

The global organic fertilizers market is projected to reach USD 18.06 billion by 2029 from USD 8.81 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 9.32 % from 2023 to 2029.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Tata Chemicals Limited, Sustane Natural Fertilizer, Inc., The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, Qld Organics, Coromandel International Limited, National Fertilizers Limited, California Organic Fertilizers, Inc., Nature Safe, FertPro Manufacturing Pty Ltd., Perfect Blend LLC, Aryan Crop Protection Pvt. Ltd, krishak bharati cooperative limited. and other Prominent players.

Recent Developments:

16 February 2023: Coromandel, a prominent Indian agri solutions provider, is continuing to make concentrated efforts to drive agricultural output by pushing an integrated farm management strategy. The Company has effectively created a nanotechnology-based fertilizer, Nano DAP, from its R&D facility at IIT Bombay, providing a significant boost to driving sustainable agricultural practices.

28 February 2021: AgrIOT and Haifa Group have reached a deal. According to the terms of the agreement, Haifa will invest in AgrIOT for approximately USD 2 million in exchange for nearly 30% of the business, as well as worldwide exclusive distribution rights.

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Organic Fertilizers market. The major and emerging players of the Organic Fertilizers Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Organic Fertilizers market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key Type and application segments of the Organic Fertilizers market

Organic Fertilizers Market By Source, 2023-2029, (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

Plant

Animal

Mineral

Organic Fertilizers Market By Form, 2023-2029, (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

Dry

Liquid

Organic Fertilizers Market By Crop Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

If opting for the Global version of Organic Fertilizers Market; then the below country analysis would be included:

– North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

– the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Drivers:

Growing demand for organic food: Consumers increasingly seek organic food, boosting demand for organic fertilizers used in production.

Concern about environmental sustainability: Organic fertilizers offer a sustainable alternative to synthetic fertilizers, reducing pollution and improving soil health.

Increased awareness of benefits: Farmers recognize the benefits of organic fertilizers, such as improved soil fertility, increased crop yields, and enhanced pest resistance.

Rising cost of conventional fertilizers: Fluctuations in synthetic fertilizer prices incentivize farmers to explore cost-effective alternatives like organic fertilizers.

Restraints:

Limited availability: Organic fertilizer production and distribution infrastructure lag behind conventional fertilizers, creating accessibility challenges.

Higher cost compared to conventional fertilizers: Organic fertilizers can be more expensive than synthetic options, discouraging some farmers.

Lack of awareness and knowledge: Farmers may lack sufficient understanding about organic fertilizer benefits and application techniques.

Certification requirements: Organic agriculture requires certification, adding complexity and potentially hindering adoption.

Opportunities:

Development of new and improved organic fertilizers: Research focuses on creating more effective organic fertilizers with broader crop compatibility and longer shelf life.

Expanding applications beyond agriculture: Organic fertilizers are finding applications in non-agricultural sectors like landscaping and horticulture.

Growing demand in emerging markets: Increasing focus on sustainable agriculture in developing countries presents significant growth opportunities for organic fertilizers.

Public-private partnerships: Collaborations can promote organic fertilizer use and create a more sustainable agricultural ecosystem.

Here's how Exactitude Consultancy helps the stakeholders and CXOs through the reports:

Inculcation and Evaluation of Strategic Collaborations: The researchers analyse recent strategic activities like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures.

Perfect Market Size Estimations: The report analyses the demographics, growth potential, and capability of the Organic Fertilizers market through the forecast period.

This factor leads to the estimation of the Organic Fertilizers market size and also provides an outline about how the market will retrieve growth during the assessment period.

Investment Research: The report focuses on the ongoing and upcoming investment opportunities across a particular Organic Fertilizers market that will help the stakeholders to be aware of the current investment scenario across the market.

Reasons to Procure this Report:

The research would help top administration/policymakers/professionals/product advancements/sales managers and stakeholders in this market in the following ways.

The report provides Organic Fertilizers market revenues at the worldwide, regional, and country levels with a complete analysis to 2029 permitting companies to analyze their market share and analyze projections, and find new markets to aim for.

The research includes the Organic Fertilizers market split by different Types, applications, technologies, and end-uses. This segmentation helps leaders plan their products and finances based on the upcoming development rates of each segment.

Organic Fertilizers market analysis benefits investors by knowing the scope and position of the market giving them information on key drivers, challenges, restraints, and expansion chances of the market and moderate threats.

This report would help to understand competition better with a detailed analysis and key strategies of their competitors and plan their position in the business.

The study helps evaluate Organic Fertilizers business predictions by region, key countries, and top companies’ information to channel their investments.

What is new in 2023?

- Major developments that can change the business landscape as well as market forecasts.

- Addition/refinement in segmentation–Increase in depth or width of segmentation of the market.

- Coverage of new market players and change in the market share of existing players of the Organic Fertilizers market.

- Updated financial information and product portfolios of players operating in the Organic Fertilizers market.

- Updated market developments of the profiled players.

- Any new data points/analysis (frameworks) which was not present in the previous version of the report

The new edition of the report consists of trends/disruptions on customer’s business, tariff and regulatory landscape, pricing analysis, and a market ecosystem map to enable a better understanding of the market dynamics for Organic Fertilizers.

Customization services available with the report:

- Country level market for Organic Fertilizers market (up to 5)

- Profiling and additional market players (up to 5)

- Up to 40 hours of customization.

- post-sales support for 1 year from the date of delivery.

Please contact our sales professional ( sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com ), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

