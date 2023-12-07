Agrochemicals Market Size is projected to reach USD 328.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9%

Agrochemicals Market

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Agrochemicals “Market Research analysis presents estimations of growth, size, and projections for each market segment, accompanied by trends and forecasts based on revenue (in USD million)

Agrochemicals, usually referred to as agricultural chemicals, are substances that are applied to crops to protect them against weeds, pests, and disease while simultaneously promoting plant development. These substances include, among others, fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, and insecticides. Agrochemicals are used to boost crop yield and quality, reduce losses from pests and diseases, and enhance overall agricultural production efficiency. The environment, human health, and the quality of the food that is produced can all be negatively impacted by the incorrect use and misuse of Agrochemicals. Both synthetic and natural Agrochemicals are available. Natural Agrochemicals are derived from natural CROP TYPEs like plants or microbes, while synthetic Agrochemicals are created chemically. Agrochemicals use can increase agricultural output while potentially having an adverse effect on the environment and perhaps endanger human health. As a result, their use needs to be strictly controlled and regulated.

The Agrochemicals market is expected to grow at 3.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 328.1 billion by 2030 from USD 232.5 billion in 2022.

Top companies covered in this report: Bayer AG, BASF SE, Syngenta, UPL, Compass Minerals, Sumitomo, ADAMA Ltd, Nutrien Ltd, Yara, ICL, Corteva, Isargo, The Mosiac Company

Industry Development:

16-09-2022: – Customers seeking cutting-edge biological seed treatment solutions benefits from a global commercial and R&D collaboration announced between Syngenta Crop Protection’s Seed care business and BioCare’s Crop Solutions (NASDAQ: BIOX), a leader in biological crop productivity solutions.

16-04-2022: – Farmers in India able to protect their crops and boost productivity with the launch of Exponus® insecticide by BASF. The pioneering solution was powered by BASF’s new active ingredient, Broflanilide® in a specialized formulation.

Agrochemicals Market Segmentation:

Agrochemicals Market By Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

Fertilizers

Pesticides

Agrochemicals Market By Crop Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

Cereals Grains

Food Grains

Cash Crops

Plantation Crops

Horticulture Crops

Agrochemicals Market By Pesticides Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

Insecticides

Herbicides

Fungicides

Nematicides

Regional Outlook:

The report’s primary insights into various regions and the major companies involved in each one are provided in this section. When evaluating a region’s or country’s growth, economic, social, environmental, technological, and political issues have all been taken into account. Additionally, each country’s and region’s revenue and sales information for the years 2018 through 2029 will be made available to readers.

The market has been divided into four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. The regional part will include a thorough analysis of important nations like the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and India.

Asia Pacific holds the top regional market position with a 27% revenue share. China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and ASEAN nations are among the nations that drives the regional Agrochemicals market. A growing population, expanding urbanization, and rising disposable incomes are what are driving an increase in the need for food, feed, and fiber in the Asia-Pacific region, which in turn is driving demand for Agrochemicals. The Asia Pacific region’s biggest Agrochemicals market is China. A major supplier of Agrochemicals to other nations in the region and abroad, China is another country. The majority of Asia-Pacific nations’ fertilizer industries have switched their focus away from fertilizer grade improvement and towards technology advancement, administration, and durability.

