Household Robots Market worth $39.41 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22%

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Household Robots Market anticipates robust growth, driven by rising automation trends, smart home integration, and demand for AI-powered domestic assistants globally

The “Household Robots “Market Research analysis presents estimations of growth, size, and projections for each market segment, accompanied by trends and forecasts based on revenue (in USD million)

Robotic devices called “household robots” are made to carry out a variety of domestic duties, such as cooking, cleaning, cooking, and caring for pets. Due to their capacity to reduce time and effort spent while enhancing the quality of life for their owners, these robots are growing in popularity. Robots that hoover and mop floors are made specifically to clean them automatically. They have sensors that enable them to move around obstructions and detect obstacles, making the cleaning procedure simpler and more effective. Robots that mow lawns are another common category of domestic robot. In order to map out the lawn and avoid obstructions, they use GPS technology. They are made to cut lawns on their own. Homeowners no longer need to spend hours mowing the lawn themselves, saving them time and effort.

The household robots market is expected to grow at 22 % CAGR from 2023 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 39.41 billion by 2030 from USD 8.03 billion in 2021.

Top companies covered in this report: AIRROBO, Alfred Karcher, SE & Co.KG, Blue Grog Robotics Inc., Bobsweep Inc., BSH Hausgerate, Dyson Ltd, Ecovacs Robotics Inc, Husqvarna Group, iLIFE Innovation Ltd, Intuitive Surgical Inc., iRobot Corporation

Recent Development:

January 16, 2023: Low carbon steel used in more home appliances: BSH Hausgeräte GmbH and the Salzgitter Group step up of their collaboration. Europe’s largest home appliance manufacturer, BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, is continuing to drive forward the decarbonization of its value chain using materials produced in a climate-friendly way.

September 9, 2019: ECOVACS ROBOTICS Continued to expand product offering with two additional new robotic cleaning models. Outfitted with an interchangeable water tank, DEEBOT 661 was a Convertible Floor Cleaning robot that allows consumers to get the efficient cleaning of both mopping and vacuuming.

Household Robots Market Segmentation:

Household Robots Market By Offering, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

Products

Services

Household Robots Market By Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

Domestic

Entertainment And Leisure

Household Robots Market By Distribution Channel, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

Online Channel

Offline Channel

Household Robots Market By Application, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

Vacuuming

Lawn Mowing

Pool Cleaning

Companionship

Elderly Assistance And Handicap Assistance

Robot Toys And Hobby Systems

Regional Outlook:

The report’s primary insights into various regions and the major companies involved in each one are provided in this section. When evaluating a region’s or country’s growth, economic, social, environmental, technological, and political issues have all been taken into account. Additionally, each country’s and region’s revenue and sales information for the years 2018 through 2029 will be made available to readers.

The market has been divided into four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. The regional part will include a thorough analysis of important nations like the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and India.

The market for household robots is significant and expanding in the Asia Pacific area. Due to reasons including rising incomes, ageing populations, and growing interest in automation and technology, home robot demand has increased in nations like China, Japan, South Korea, and India. China accounts for an important part of the global industry and is the Asia Pacific region’s biggest market for household robots. The domestic robotics market in the nation has experienced tremendous growth, especially in the sectors of cleaning and maintenance robots, as well as companion and aged care robots. Japan is a significant market for home robots in the area, with a special emphasis on robots that can help and care for the elderly. Household robots are seen as a key tool for enhancing the quality of life for older people and their careers in the country, which has a rapidly ageing population.

Important Features of the reports:

- Detailed analysis of the Household Robots market

- Fluctuating market dynamics of the industry

- Detailed market segmentation

- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

- Recent industry trends and developments

- Competitive landscape of the Household Robots Market

- Strategies of key players and product offerings

- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

- A neutral perspective towards Household Robots market performance.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Household Robots market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Household Robots market

How big will the market and growth rate be in 2029?

What are the key drivers for the global Household Robots market?

What are the major market trends influencing the growth of the global Household Robots Market?

What are the challenges for market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Household Robots market?

What market opportunities and threats are vendors facing in the global Household Robots market?

What are the main findings of the five forces analysis of the global Household Robots Market?

Conclusion: At the end of the Household Robots Market report, all findings and estimates are presented. It also includes key drivers and opportunities and regional analysis. The Segmental analysis is also provided in terms of type and application.

