Plant-Based Beverages Market to surpass $38.82 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12%: Exactitude Consultancy

Plant-based beverages are drinks that are derived from various plant sources such as nuts, grains, seeds, and fruits. They serve as a popular alternative to dairy milk for those who are lactose intolerant or following a vegan or vegetarian lifestyle. These beverages come in a diverse range of flavors and can be consumed as a beverage or used in recipes in the same way as dairy milk. The popularity of plant-based beverages, such as milk and smoothies, is growing rapidly due to various factors such as their health benefits, nutritional properties, and environmentally-friendly production methods. These beverages are becoming increasingly popular not only among health-conscious consumers but also among those who are lactose-intolerant. Furthermore, the growing trend of veganism is fueling the demand for plant-based meat worldwide.

The global plant-based beverages market size is to be valued at USD 38.82 billion by 2030 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% during the forecast period.

Top companies covered in this report: Blue Diamond Growers, Califia Farms, Hain Celestial, Kikkoman, Pacific Foods, Pureharvest, Ripple Foods, SunOpta, The Coca-Cola Company, The WhiteWave Foods Company, Want Want China Holdings, WildWood Organic

Industry News:

January 11, 2023: Califia Farms, a Plant-based beverage leader, announced that it is expanding its popular line of dairy-free products with USDA Certified Organic Oatmilk and Almondmilk.

May 9, 2022: Califia Farms, a leading dairy-free beverage company, announced its new Mint Chip Oat Creamer, the latest addition to its popular line of dairy-free, plant-based creamers.

Plant-Based Beverages Market Segmentation:

Plant-Based Beverages Market, By Source, 2023-2029 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

Almond

Soy

Coconut

Rice

Others

Plant-Based Beverages Market, By Type, 2022 – 2029 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

Milk

Other Drinks

Plant-Based Beverages Market, By Function, 2022 – 2029 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

Cardiovascular Health

Cancer Prevention

Bone Health

Lactose-Free Alternative

Qualitative Segment

Regional Outlook:

The report’s primary insights into various regions and the major companies involved in each one are provided in this section. When evaluating a region’s or country’s growth, economic, social, environmental, technological, and political issues have all been taken into account. Additionally, each country’s and region’s revenue and sales information for the years 2018 through 2029 will be made available to readers.

The market has been divided into four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. The regional part will include a thorough analysis of important nations like the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and India.

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for 42% of the revenue share in the plant-based beverages market. This can be attributed to the growing trend of veganism and increasing consumer preference for healthy beverages in the region. The demand for plant-based beverages, such as soy milk and coconut milk, is on the rise in the Asia-Pacific region, which is further fueling market growth. Several prominent producers in countries like China, India, and Japan offer a variety of vegan drinks. The region also holds immense market potential due to its large-scale coconut farming. Indonesia, the Philippines, and India, which are the primary coconut-producing countries in the Asia-Pacific region, account for over 70% of the global coconut output. This presents an opportunity for new players in the region to enter the production of cooking coconut milk and export it to other parts of the world.

Important Features of the reports:

- Detailed analysis of the Plant-Based Beverages market

- Fluctuating market dynamics of the industry

- Detailed market segmentation

- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

- Recent industry trends and developments

- Competitive landscape of the Plant-Based Beverages Market

- Strategies of key players and product offerings

- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

- A neutral perspective towards Plant-Based Beverages market performance.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Plant-Based Beverages market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Plant-Based Beverages market

