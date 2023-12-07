Carbon Fiber Composites Market to hit USD 27.91 billion by 2029, grow at a CAGR of +6% | Exactitude Consultancy

Carbon Fiber Composites Market

Carbon Fiber Composites Market Analysis Report by Product Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2029

Surging demand for lightweight and high-strength materials in aerospace, automotive, and sports industries fuels the growth of the carbon fiber composites market.” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Exactitude Consultancy That Adds Flavour To Your Success”

The Global Carbon Fiber Composites Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2023-2029 report has been added to the Market research collection of Exactitude Consultancy reports. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Carbon Fiber Composites Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Carbon Fiber Composites Market. Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to fuel the growth of the Worldwide Carbon Fiber Composites Market in the coming years.

The global carbon fiber composites market is expected to grow at a 6% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 27.91 billion by 2029 from USD 17.66 billion in 2022.

Download Full PDF Sample Copy of Carbon Fiber Composites Report @

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/12995/carbon-fiber-composites-market/#request-a-sample

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Toray Industries Inc., (Japan), DowAksa (Turkey), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), Solvay (Belgium), Teijin Limited (Japan), SGL Carbon (Germany), Hexcel Corporation (US), Hyosung Advanced Materials (South Korea), Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Co., Ltd. (China), Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), Jiangsu Hengshen Co., Ltd. (China), and Jilin Chemical Fiber Group Co., Ltd. (China) and other Prominent players.

Recent News

Solvay and SGL Carbon signed a joint development agreement (JDA) in December to bring to market the first composite materials based on large-tow intermediate modulus (IM) carbon fiber. These materials clarify the need to reduce prices and CO2 emissions while also improving the manufacturing process and fuel efficiency of next-generation commercial aircraft.

Teijin Limited acquired Renegade Materials Corporation in February, a North American supplier of highly heat-resistant thermoset prepreg for the aerospace industry. This contributed to the company’s position as the largest provider of solutions for aerospace applications.

Hexcel launched a new product line in May 2022 that encompasses Hexcel resin systems with bio-derived resin content with natural fiber reinforcements to construct material solutions for Automotive, Winter Sports, Marine, and Wind Energy applications

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Carbon Fiber Composites market. The major and emerging players of the Carbon Fiber Composites Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Carbon Fiber Composites market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key Type and application segments of the Carbon Fiber Composites market

Carbon Fiber Composites Market By End-User Industry, 2023-2029, (Usd Billion), (Kilotons)

Aerospace

Automotive

Wind Turbines

Sport & Leisure

Civil Engineering

Marine

Carbon Fiber Composites Market By Matrix Material, 2023-2029, (Usd Billion), (Kilotons)

Polymer

Thermosetting

Thermoplastics

Carbon

Ceramic

Metal

Hybrid

If opting for the Global version of Carbon Fiber Composites Market; then the below country analysis would be included:

– North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

– the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Drivers:

Lightweight and High Strength: Carbon fiber composites offer high strength and stiffness with significantly lower weight compared to traditional materials like metal, driving their adoption in applications where weight reduction is crucial, such as aerospace, automotive, and sports equipment.

Increased Fuel Efficiency: lighter vehicles and aircraft using carbon fiber composites experience improved fuel efficiency, reducing emissions and operating costs, further incentivizing its use.

Enhanced Durability: carbon fiber composites offer superior resistance to corrosion, fatigue, and extreme temperatures compared to other materials, increasing the lifespan of components.

Technological Advancements: continuous improvements in production processes and automation are leading to increased affordability and scalability of carbon fiber composites, opening up new market opportunities.

Growing Environmental Awareness: the sustainability benefits of using carbon fiber composites, such as reduced resource consumption and lower carbon footprint, are gaining traction, driving their use in eco-friendly applications.

Opportunities:

Expanding Applications: the potential for carbon fiber composites extends beyond current applications, offering opportunities in infrastructure, construction, renewable energy, consumer goods, and medical devices.

Advancements in Recycling: as recycling technology for carbon fiber composites improves, it will become a more sustainable and cost-effective option, opening up new markets and reducing environmental impact.

Growing Demand in Developing Economies: with increasing disposable income and infrastructure development in emerging economies, the demand for carbon fiber composites is expected to surge, offering significant growth potential.

Integration with other Materials: combining carbon fiber composites with other materials like metals and polymers can create new hybrid materials with superior properties, leading to innovative applications.

Government Initiatives: supportive government policies and regulations promoting the use of lightweight and sustainable materials like carbon fiber composites can further drive market growth.

For More Information or Query, Visit @

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/12995/carbon-fiber-composites-market/

Here's how Exactitude Consultancy helps the stakeholders and CXOs through the reports:

Inculcation and Evaluation of Strategic Collaborations: The researchers analyse recent strategic activities like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures.

Perfect Market Size Estimations: The report analyses the demographics, growth potential, and capability of the Carbon Fiber Composites market through the forecast period.

This factor leads to the estimation of the Carbon Fiber Composites market size and also provides an outline about how the market will retrieve growth during the assessment period.

Investment Research: The report focuses on the ongoing and upcoming investment opportunities across a particular Carbon Fiber Composites market that will help the stakeholders to be aware of the current investment scenario across the market.

Reasons to Procure this Report:

The research would help top administration/policymakers/professionals/product advancements/sales managers and stakeholders in this market in the following ways.

The report provides Carbon Fiber Composites market revenues at the worldwide, regional, and country levels with a complete analysis to 2029 permitting companies to analyze their market share and analyze projections, and find new markets to aim for.

The research includes the Carbon Fiber Composites market split by different Types, applications, technologies, and end-uses. This segmentation helps leaders plan their products and finances based on the upcoming development rates of each segment.

Carbon Fiber Composites market analysis benefits investors by knowing the scope and position of the market giving them information on key drivers, challenges, restraints, and expansion chances of the market and moderate threats.

This report would help to understand competition better with a detailed analysis and key strategies of their competitors and plan their position in the business.

The study helps evaluate Carbon Fiber Composites business predictions by region, key countries, and top companies’ information to channel their investments.

What is new in 2023?

- Major developments that can change the business landscape as well as market forecasts.

- Addition/refinement in segmentation–Increase in depth or width of segmentation of the market.

- Coverage of new market players and change in the market share of existing players of the Carbon Fiber Composites market.

- Updated financial information and product portfolios of players operating in the Carbon Fiber Composites market.

- Updated market developments of the profiled players.

- Any new data points/analysis (frameworks) which was not present in the previous version of the report

The new edition of the report consists of trends/disruptions on customer’s business, tariff and regulatory landscape, pricing analysis, and a market ecosystem map to enable a better understanding of the market dynamics for Carbon Fiber Composites.

Customization services available with the report:

- Country level market for Carbon Fiber Composites market (up to 5)

- Profiling and additional market players (up to 5)

- Up to 40 hours of customization.

- post-sales support for 1 year from the date of delivery.

Please contact our sales professional ( sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com ), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

Recommended Reading

Ballistic Protection Market Size To Worth USD 21.86 billion by 2029|CAGR of +6.31%

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/19782/ballistic-protection-market

Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market Size To Worth USD 4.85 billion by 2029|CAGR of +8.48%

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/11672/electrically-conductive-adhesives-market/

Epoxy Coatings Market Size To Worth USD 51.17 Billion by 2029|CAGR of +5.3%

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/26608/epoxy-coatings-market/

Breathable Films Market Size To Worth USD 7.81 billion by 2029|CAGR of +9.31%

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/16176/breathable-films-market/

Phosphine Fumigation Market Size To Worth USD 984.09 Million by 2029|CAGR of +5.4%

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/22836/phosphine-fumigation-market/.

About Us:

Exactitude Consultancy is a Market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our professional team works hard to fetch the most authentic research reports backed with impeccable data figures which guarantee outstanding results every time for you. So, whether it is the latest report from the researchers or a custom requirement, our team is here to help you in the best possible way.

Contact: