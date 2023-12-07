Thermally Conductive Plastics Market to hit USD 323.68 million by 2029, grow at a CAGR of 14.3% | Exactitude Consultancy

Thermally Conductive Plastics Market

Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Analysis Report by Product Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2029

Increasing demand for thermally conductive plastics in electronics and automotive applications, driven by the need for effective heat management in devices and components.” — Exactitude Consultancy

The Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2023-2029 report has been added to the Market research collection of Exactitude Consultancy reports. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Thermally Conductive Plastics Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth.

The global thermally conductive plastics market is projected to reach USD 323.68 million by 2029 from USD 109.48 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 14.3 % from 2023 to 2029.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Celanese Corporation, DSM, SABIC, BASF, DuPont, LANXESS, Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation, Ensinger, Toray Industries Inc., Kaneka Corporation, RTP Company, Avient Corporation, Covestro AG. and other Prominent players.

Recent News

January 24, 2023: Celanese Corporation Micromax™ Conductive Inks announced the launch of nine new product grades for the printed electronics market at the IPC APEX EPXO.

November 28 2022: SABIC, introduced LNP™ KONDUIT™ 8TF36E compound, a new specialty material that helps address the stringent demands of burn-in test sockets (BiTS) used to stress-test double-data-rate (DDR) memory integrated circuits (ICs).

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Thermally Conductive Plastics market. The major and emerging players of the Thermally Conductive Plastics Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Thermally Conductive Plastics market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key Type and application segments of the Thermally Conductive Plastics market

Thermally Conductive Plastics Market by Type 2023-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Polyamide (PA)

Polycarbonate

Polyphenylene Sulphide (PPS)

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Polyetherimide (PEI)

Polysulfones

Others

Thermally Conductive Plastics Market by End-Use Industry, 2023-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Electrical & electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Healthcare

Aerospace

Telecommunications

Others

If opting for the Global version of Thermally Conductive Plastics Market; then the below country analysis would be included:

– North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

– the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Drivers:

Rising demand from various industries: Electronics, automotive, industrial, healthcare, aerospace and telecommunications all use thermally conductive plastics for heat dissipation.

Technological advancements: Development of new materials and manufacturing processes improve thermal conductivity and performance.

Growing awareness of thermal management: As devices become more compact and powerful, efficient heat management becomes crucial.

Stricter environmental regulations: Regulations push for energy-efficient technologies, favoring materials like thermally conductive plastics.

Opportunities:

Emerging applications: New applications like electric vehicles, 5G infrastructure, and wearable electronics offer significant growth potential.

Innovation in product development: Development of new types of fillers, composites, and processing techniques expands the range of applications.

Expanding markets: Growing demand in Asia Pacific, South America, and Eastern Europe presents significant opportunities.

Focus on sustainability: Bio-based and recyclable thermally conductive materials cater to the growing demand for sustainable solutions.

