Car Care Products Market Size to Surpass USD 15.05 Billion by 2029, at a 4.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Car Care Products Market

Car Care Products Market Growth Insights 2023, Estimated Size, global Share, Innovative Technology, Business Overview, Competitive Landscape Forecast up to 2029

The car care products market is witnessing robust growth, driven by increasing consumer demand for high-quality maintenance solutions and a rising focus on vehicle aesthetics and longevity.” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Car Care Products Analysis Report.

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy, “Car Care Products Market by Product Type (Cleaning & Washing, Polishing & Waxing, Sealing Glaze & Coating), Application (Interior, Exterior), Solvent (Water, Foam-based), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles) and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa), Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2029”, Car Care Products Market size was valued at USD 10.31 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 15.05 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2029.

Car Care Products report covers extensive analysis of the key market players, along with their expansion plans, business overview, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include: 3M, Turtle Wax, Illinois Tool Works, Armored AutoGroup, SOFT99, SONAX, Tetrosyl, Northern Labs, Liqui Moly, Simoniz, Autoglym, Botny, Bullsone, BiaoBang, CHIEF, Rainbow, Mothers, Auto Magic

Recent Developments

In September 2022, Turtle wax inaugurated its first car care service and detailing center in Mumbai (India).

In 2021, Tata Motors (India) collaborated with several car care products brand to offer car care services in its workshops.

In March 2021, Soft99 Corporation launched the Fukupika Wash & Wax Gen.5 and G-Jetta.

In February 2021, Altro Group launched The Royal Warranted car-care expert’s new Fogger that requires just 10 minutes to work, helping mask nasty smells behind a pleasant minty freshness thanks to its simple ‘one-shot’ operation.

In May 2019, Castrol India and 3M India teamed up to launch an assortment of vehicle care products. Under the purview of this collaboration, a range of 3M-Castrol branded bike and car care products, such as glass cleaner, shampoo, dashboard, and tire dressers, cream wax, etc., will be retailed in India.

In May 2019, Liqui Moly has continued its collaboration with the Italian motorcycle manufacturer Betamotor. Since 2014, all the motorcycles manufactured at the Beta plant have Liqui Moly oil in their engines. The two companies have now decided to extend their cooperation up to 2021. This partnership includes additives, care products, service products, etc., that are geared specifically toward motorcycles

What are the market factors explained in the report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study includes key strategic developments of the Car Care Products, comprising R&D, new product launch, mergers and acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, and regional growth of key competitors operating in the market globally and region.

Key Market Features: The report analyzed key market features including price, revenue, capacity, supply/demand, capacity utilization rate, gross production, production rate, market share, consumption, import/export, cost, CAGR and gross margin. Furthermore, the report also offers a comprehensive study of the key Car Care Products dynamics and its latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools: The Global Outsourced Car Care Products report includes accurately researched and analyzed data on the key industry players and their scope in the market through various analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, feasibility study, and ROI analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Regional Analysis

The Car Care Products market by region includes Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market

The market that is predicted to grow the fastest is Asia Pacific. These findings can be explained by a number of factors. Firstly, there has been a rise in car sales in some of the region's biggest markets, including China and India. Second, people can now afford to spend more lavishly on car maintenance because they have more disposable income and are more aware of the importance of maintaining a vehicle. Thirdly, there is a growing market for used cars in this area, with the best-kept vehicles commanding a premium price. It is anticipated that the growth of auto care businesses, including 3M, ITW, Wurth Group, and others, will increase consumer demand for car care goods.

