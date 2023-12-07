Emergency Medical Services Market in EMEA Expected to Achieve a CAGR of 2.7 % Towards US$ 11.69 Billion by 2034 | Future Market Insights Inc.

Rising demand for emergency care is a key factor driving emergency medical service (EMS) market revenue growth.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The demand for emergency medical services market in EMEA size is likely to attain a valuation of US$ 11.69 Billion by 2034. and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 2.7% over the forecast period.



With the help of AI, which can instantly provide information on the patient's health as well as make suggestions to help in diagnosis, the standard of professional medical care is rising. Technological advancements like robot-assisted surgeries, medical apps, and artificial intelligence in healthcare data management are rapidly being adopted by healthcare facilities in emerging countries.

Accessing a patient's medical history with electronic healthcare records (EHR) is another key tool, making it easier for patients to access medical aid. Additionally, healthcare organizations and facilities are also offering comprehensive medical tourism packages, which take care of all travel-related services ranging from ticket booking to accommodation and medical insurance. Medical tourism is especially emerging as a key trend in developing countries, where the availability of top-notch medical care at comparatively lower prices creates significant industry opportunities.

Request Your Sample Report for more insights into the Emergency Medical Services Market in EMEA: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-18504

The use of mobile health apps and telemedicine in emergency medical service (EMS) is a current trend allowing remote patient assessment and management. Advanced technology and specialized care teams improve the quality of prehospital care. EMS is adapting to national and international crises by addressing emerging problems in public safety and healthcare delivery.

“There has been an increase in the geriatric population and chronic diseases in the EMEA. Moreover, programs in community paramedical care on managing chronic diseases and maximized use of data-driven decision-making may create profitable opportunities for players,” Says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Study

By service, the advanced life support segment is expected to hold over 59.0% of the industry share by the end of 2023. Advanced life support is also expected to display a CAGR of 1.7% over the forecast period.

of the industry share by the end of 2023. Advanced life support is also expected to display a CAGR of over the forecast period. By provider, the fire-department-based EMS and hospital-based EMS segments together hold the highest industry share of 44.1% in 2023.

in 2023. By fleet, ground transport holds the highest industry share of 82.6% in 2023. Ground transport is projected to have a CAGR of 2.3% over the forecast period.

in 2023. Ground transport is projected to have a CAGR of over the forecast period. Italy is one of the promising countries in Europe for EMS. For the forecast period, the industry is expected to register a CAGR of 2.1% in the country.

in the country. France is another European country that holds potential. EMS demand is anticipated to register a CAGR of 1.6% over the forecast period in the country.



Competitive Landscape

Industry leaders employ key strategies to enhance industry share and competitiveness in the future, primarily through company expansion and brand acquisitions. Companies in the EMS landscape also seek technological advancements in ambulances and medical equipment. Some key companies in the EMS landscape are AirAmbulance1, Premier Healthcare Germany, and Air Ambulance Worldwide.

Top 10 Key Players in the Emergency Medical Services in EMEA

AirAmbulance1

Premier Healthcare Germany

Air Ambulance Worldwide

MedE Emergency Medical Service (Fakeeh Care Group)

European Air Ambulance (EAA)

Livonta Global Pvt

Airbus

Falck A/S

Medi 4 Ambulance Service Ltd

Doctor Valley

Recent Developments

In October 2023, Response Plus Medical (RPM), an Abu Dhabi-based emergency medical service provider, introduced a new generation of advanced 5G-connected ambulances.

In October 2023, the Regional Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Expo was held in the United Arab Emirates.

In April 2023, the Indian player RED.Health expanded into EMEA by providing air ambulance services for prominent cities in the Middle East.





Access Exclusive Market Insights - Purchase Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/18504

EMEA Emergency Medical Service by Category

By Service:

Basic Life Support

Advance Life Support

Patient Transfer Service



By Provider:

Fire - Department based EMS

Government EMS

Hospital-Based EMS

Private Ambulance Service

Other EMS Agencies



By Fleet:

Ground Transport

Air Transport

By Region:

Europe

The Middle East & Africa

Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Have a Look at the Related Reports Covered in Emergency Medical Services in EMEA:

Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market was valued at around US$ 3 Billion in 2021. With a projected CAGR of 7.1% for the next ten years, the market is likely to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 6.3 Billion by the end of 2032.

Coronary Stents Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR between 2022 and 2032, in comparison to the 7% CAGR registered from 2016 to 2021.

Bone Graft Fixation System Market was $2.85 Billion. By 2032, that number is expected to rise to US$5.49 Billion at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Cell-free Fetal DNA Testing Market is to capture a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. The market is projected to be valued at US$ 1,466.3 million in 2023 and is likely to be worth US$ 4,124.7 million by 2033.

Viral RNA Extraction Kit Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2%. The market value is projected to increase from US$ 210.8 million in 2023 to US$ 421.4 million by 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5,000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube