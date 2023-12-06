Saskatchewan Post-Secondaries Collaborate on a New Global Institute for Energy, Mines And Society

CANADA, December 6 - Released on December 6, 2023

Today, Saskatchewan Polytechnic, the University of Saskatchewan and the University of Regina signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to advance collaboration and partnership in mining and energy. The MOU establishes a framework for collaboration on a new Saskatchewan-based institution called the Global Institute for Energy, Mines and Society (GIEMS).

"Saskatchewan is home to many organizations on the forefront of cutting-edge research, and today's announcement is sure to be the beginning of another," Premier Scott Moe said. "Our province is quickly becoming a leader in mining and energy innovation, and this new institution will add to our already impressive portfolio of research organizations."

The purpose of this agreement is to provide these Saskatchewan post-secondary institutions with a practical and effective way to collaborate on research and innovation in the mining and energy sectors.

Dr. Jeff Keshen, President and Vice Chancellor of the University of Regina, Dr. Peter Stoicheff, President and Vice Chancellor of the University of Saskatchewan, and Dr. Larry Rosia, President and CEO of Saskatchewan Polytechnic all signed the MOU in the Saskatchewan Pavilion at the Conference of Parties COP28 conference in Dubai.

"Our institutions have a shared commitment to be highly responsive to the needs of the economy - including employers, industries, and growing the workforce - by providing quality post-secondary research, education and training opportunities," Dr. Keshen said. "To those ends, working collaboratively through GIEMS provides an exciting opportunity to amplify our global impact as innovators in sustainable energy and mining."

GIEMS aims to better meet industry needs by having state-of-the-art research and development in place. It also will provide training and experiential learning to help build the provincial workforce in the areas of skilled trades, engineers and scientists.

"GIEMS is intended to create innovative solutions for effectively addressing the world's energy needs," Dr. Stoicheff said. "USask is excited to work with the University of Regina and with Saskatchewan Polytechnic, and to contribute our world-class research and teaching expertise toward the development of this new institute."

Through this collaboration, these post-secondary institutions hope to rapidly advance provincial research and innovation in the areas of mining, energy and critical minerals. The partnership will allow for a more sustainable future for the province of Saskatchewan.

"With the mining and energy sectors such a crucial part of Saskatchewan's economy, and global demand for critical minerals continuing to grow, Saskatchewan Polytechnic is excited to join our partners in signing this MOU," Dr. Rosia said. "We look forward to contributing our applied research expertise as we collaborate to unlock the incredible potential for innovation in mining and energy and help train the workforce of tomorrow."

Each institution already works with the mining and energy industries to help provide solutions to challenges that arise in these sectors. By working together in a collaborative and coordinated manner through GIEMS, this can be done even more effectively.

This announcement was made at the Saskatchewan pavilion at COP28.

COP28 is being held in Dubai, UAE, from November 30 to December 12, 2023.

To learn more about Saskatchewan's presence at COP28 visit, sustainablesk.ca/cop28/.

