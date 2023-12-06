Minister's Statement on the Day of Remembrance

CANADA, December 6 - Released on December 6, 2023

Statement by Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Laura Ross.

"Each year on December 6 we pause and remember the 14 young women who were murdered in a senseless and appalling act of violence at École Polytechnique Montréal. More than 30 years later we continue to honour their memory on this National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women.

"The Saskatchewan Government continues to invest in a wide range of services to support victims and their families as well as programs that can help break the cycle. This includes critical funding for transition houses and second stage shelters, crisis support and victim services programs, counselling services and education initiatives.

"In July 2023, the province added our support to the National Action Plan on Gender Based Violence. With new funding available through this federal agreement the Saskatchewan Government will partner with community organizations to expand our existing support systems and build on the good work going on in our province.

"Prevention is key and there will be an emphasis on education, awareness and intervention programs. This is work that can help us stop violence before it occurs. It is work that can help all Saskatchewan citizens live safe, healthy and prosperous lives.

"There are moments that change how we see our world and December 6, 1989, was one of them. Today I hope everyone will stop and remember those who died on that day, and everyone impacted by violence in Saskatchewan and around the world.

"Together with individuals, organizations and other governments we will continue to work toward a day when gender-based violence no longer exists."

