Renaming of the Queen Elizabeth II Scholarships

CANADA, December 6 - Released on December 6, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan is pleased to continue recognizing exceptionally promising graduate and post-graduate students in our post-secondary institutions through the new Saskatchewan Lieutenant Governor Scholarship and the Saskatchewan Lieutenant Governor Indigenous Scholarship.

These annual scholarships have been renamed due to the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. They will continue to provide recipients with $20,000 to be used toward expenses that help them achieve their academic goals.

"This scholarship has provided both encouragement and financial assistance to talented students, and I am grateful to the Government of Saskatchewan for carrying on this helpful program," Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty said. "I believe strongly in the value of education and the impact of our universities and academic scholars. It is an honour to have this scholarship named in connection with the Vice-Regal Office."

The Saskatchewan Lieutenant Governor Scholarship (previously the Queen Elizabeth II Scholarship) is awarded to those pursuing graduate or post-graduate studies in any field of study. The Saskatchewan Lieutenant Governor Indigenous Scholarship (previously the Queen Elizabeth II Centennial Aboriginal Scholarship) is awarded to a First Nations, Métis, or Inuit student pursuing graduate or post-graduate studies in any field of study. Students conducting research that supports Saskatchewan's Growth Plan and addresses complex challenges impacting the citizens of Saskatchewan will be given preference for both scholarships.

"Saskatchewan's top graduate and post-graduate students will continue to be well supported in their pursuit of academic excellence through these scholarships," Advanced Education Minister Gordon Wyant said. "Their research not only benefits our universities and our province, but contributes to new opportunities for the students' professional growth and development, and their careers."

The application deadline is February 28, 2024. Students enrolled in programs at the University of Regina or the University of Saskatchewan can apply for these scholarships.

Previously, the Queen Elizabeth II Scholarship has been awarded to 34 recipients since its inception in 1987. The Queen Elizabeth II Centennial Aboriginal Scholarship has been awarded to 21 recipients since it was first offered in 2005.

Information, including the application form and required documentation, is available at the graduate offices at the University of Saskatchewan and University of Regina, as well as the Government of Saskatchewan website at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/education-and-learning/scholarships-bursaries-grants/scholarships.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Media RelationsAdvanced EducationReginaPhone: 306-787-0631Email: ae.media@gov.sk.ca