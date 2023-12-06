Saskatchewan International Merchandise Exports Soar

CANADA, December 6 - Released on December 6, 2023

Today, Statistics Canada is reporting growth in Saskatchewan's international merchandise exports, increasing 26.3 per cent in October 2023 compared to September 2023, the highest increase among provinces.

"Today's numbers show that Saskatchewan continues to be the reliable, sustainable supplier the world needs," Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "As our merchandise exports grow the economy, we create jobs, strengthen businesses and protect communities across the province. It's clear we have the food, fuel, fertilizer and critical minerals needed for generations to come, and Saskatchewan is open for business."

Saskatchewan's merchandise exports were $4.7 billion in October 2023.

Saskatchewan has been leading the nation in many other key economic indicators. Recently, Saskatchewan recorded the highest GDP growth out of all the provinces and territories at 6.0 per cent. Last week's Labour Force Survey showed Saskatchewan has the second-lowest unemployment rate in Canada, with 19,300 new jobs year-over-year compared to November 2022. In September, the province saw a 14.8 per cent increase in year-over-year housing starts, record population growth, and huge investments including BHP's $6.4 billion phase two expansion at its Jansen potash project.

Merchandise exports are the dollar value of goods being sold to other countries from Saskatchewan (services excluded).

