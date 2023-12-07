Nine Community-Building Infrastructure Projects Announced in Saskatchewan

CANADA, December 7 - Released on December 6, 2023

Nine infrastructure projects in Saskatchewan will strengthen and support communities thanks to the combined investment of more than $13.5 million from the governments of Canada and Saskatchewan. Announced by Minister Sean Fraser and Minister Dan Vandal, and Saskatchewan Government Relations Minister Don McMorris, these projects will enhance access to recreational activities, promote reconciliation with Indigenous communities, ensure accessible and reliable water supply, and foster inclusive and sustainable communities for years to come.

"Today's investment in infrastructure projects across Saskatchewan represents our dedication to sustainable development, cultural preservation and community wellbeing," McMorris said. "These enhancements will improve the quality of life for residents by improving access to water, promoting a sustainable future and creating community spaces for learning and gathering."

One project will see Pheasant Rump Nakota First Nation build a 7,800-square-foot Indigenous Cultural Centre to promote the Nakota language and culture. Features include a rooftop patio and arbour connecting to Nakota lands, offering a safe and accessible space for community engagement with traditional knowledge, language, and culture.

Funding will also support the Village of Lipton in expanding the storage capacity of the existing lagoon to meet their growing needs and eliminate excessive wastewater discharging. The work will see an approximately 36,800-cubic-metre storage cell built, along with transfer structure, piping, landscaping, and modifications to the discharge location.

The Valley Regional Park Authority is receiving funding to replace two unsafe, outdated seasonal buildings with a new two-story, energy-efficient facility. The existing Pro Shop will be moved and renovated to create a small gathering space and public washroom near the playpark, while the current deteriorating clubhouse will be demolished. The new facility will provide an extensive range of programs and services year-round and be accessible throughout.

"Reliable infrastructure is key to building thriving communities where people want to live and grow," said Fraser. "Investments like the ones made today will enhance water systems, encourage wellness and support Indigenous heritage, fostering inclusive, sustainable communities. By offering a nurturing environment and safe spaces to connect with cultural traditions, the federal government is ensuring a brighter future for all Saskatchewanians."

Several other communities will see infrastructure improvements, including sewer and water treatment upgrades in Abbey, a lagoon expansion in Pangman, and water and wastewater improvements in Rockglen. White Bear First Nation will also build an all-ages spray park, and Pasqua First Nation will construct a new community centre.

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $8,862,251 in these projects. The Government of Saskatchewan is investing $4,727,697. Recipient communities are contributing $2,212,738 and are responsible for any additional costs.

The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream and the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

The Community, Culture and Recreation Stream supports improvements to cultural infrastructure, recreational facility upgrades and community infrastructure.

The Green Infrastructure Stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today's announcement, 41 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream have been announced in Saskatchewan with a total federal contribution of more than $73.2 million and a total provincial contribution of nearly $42.8 million.

Including today's announcement,145 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Green Infrastructure Stream in Saskatchewan, with a total federal contribution of more than $339.2 million and a total provincial contribution of nearly $236.8 million.

