Royalton Barracks / Aggravated Operation without Consent of Owner, Gross Negligent Operation, Eluding a Police Officer, Violation of conditions of release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B2005844

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Agustus Fraga

STATION: VSP Royalton

CONTACT#: (802)234-9933

DATE/TIME: 12/06/2023 / 1843 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89, multiple towns

VIOLATION: Aggravated Operation without Consent of Owner, Gross Negligent Operation, Eluding a Police Officer, Violation of conditions of release.

ACCUSED: Shawn Carpenter

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Braintree, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Troopers of the Royalton State Police barracks located a stolen vehicle on Interstate 89 and attempted to stop it. The operator, Shawn Carpenter failed to stop and continued south on Interstate 89 at a high rate of speed. Troopers did not pursue the subject but were able to maintain visual contact at a distance. Troopers used spike strips/tire deflation device in the area of exit 2 southbound. Carpenter continued driving with flat tires up VT RT 132 and crashed into a guard rail. Troopers followed the path of the vehicle and subsequently caught up to him where he had crashed into the guard rail and stopped. He was found still in the vehicle as Troopers arrived. Carpenter was removed from the vehicle and placed into custody without incident. Carpenter was found to be out on conditions of release for Windsor and Orange County. Carpenter was cited for the above charges and to appear in the Orange County Criminal Court on 12/7/2023 at 1230 hours. Carpenter was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/7/2023 / 1230 hours

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.