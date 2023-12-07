Temporary Bridge Closure on Wirt County Route 22, Lynn Camp Road, to Begin Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Submit Release
The bridge over Gum Run on Wirt County Route 22, Lynn Camp Road, will be closed at milepost 4.0, beginning on Wednesday, December 5, 2023, while West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) bridge crews repair damage to the bridge. Repairs are expected to take about 10 days.

Recent home construction in the area led to heavier than usual truck traffic across the bridge, causing structural damage. During repairs, local residents can use County Roure 18, Courtney Ridge Road.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the work schedule.​​

