WVDOT provides update as work on Wheeling Streetscape project continues into winter

​



A project that will beautify the downtown Wheeling streets is making progress as crews work into the winter months.

With Gov. Jim Justice’s continued commitment to the project, the Wheeling Streetscape will add ADA-compliant curb cuts, widened sidewalks, and decorative brickwork along Main Street and Market Street, between 10th Street and 16th Street downtown. The project will also add decorative traffic signals, plants, and trees.

Gov. Justice helped move the project forward after it became evident that significant state instead of federal funding would be necessary to bring the project to fruition. In August 2022, Gov. Justice and the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) awarded West Virginia based Triton Construction Inc. the contract for the project, with a low bid of $31.9 million. In September 2022, Gov. Justice, WVDOT Secretary Jimmy Wriston and City of Wheeling officials held a groundbreaking on the project.

Crews continue to install proposed drainage structures from the outlet into Middle Wheeling Creek to the intersection of 16th and Main Street, through the segment of 16th Street between Main and Market, then turning and working north on Market Street. The contractor has completed the drainage work along Market Street from 16th to 14th Street as well as the majority of drainage structures between 14th and 12th streets.

This drainage work is incorporated in this project to aid in sanitary and stormwater separation efforts in the downtown area. Closures of portions of Market Street are necessary to install the proposed drainage due to the size, depth, and location of the drainage structures. Detour signs will be posted to identify the alternate route and access will be maintained to the business of downtown through city streets.

Crews will continue sidewalk work along the east side of Main Street through the winter. Crews are working on demolishing existing sidewalks and replacing them with proposed sidewalk, planters and other landscaping. Crews are providing pedestrian detours along the adjacent sidewalks while maintaining access to all businesses.

To date, crews have removed existing sidewalks and replaced them with proposed sidewalks including some of the new streetscape features along the west side of Main Street.

Remaining work to be performed includes the completion of the drainage structures along the remaining portion of Market Street; sidewalk replacement along the remaining east side of Main Street, both sides of 16th Street, 10th Street, Market Street, as well as a couple short segments of Chapline and Eoff Street; remaining streetscape activities (trees, shrubs, etc.); work associated with removal of existing and replacing with new traffic signals; and milling and paving of all streets included in the project.

West Virginia Division of Highways District 6 engineers continue to meet with City of Wheeling officials on the progress of the project.

The current projected completion date of the project is summer 2025.​









