Traffic delays on I-79 North and South near South Fairmont West Virginia Arch Bridge on Friday, December 8, 2023

There will be traffic delays on northbound and southbound Interstate 79 between 9:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Friday, December 8, 2023, from mile marker 132 to mile marker 133, as contractors prepare to demolish the northbound portion of the South Fairmont West Virginia Arch Bridge. The project is part of a massive Interstate 79 widening project from Harrison County to the Pennsylvania state line, made possible by Gov. Jim Justice’s focus on highway infrastructure.



The southbound span was demolished in March 2023.



The bridges span the Tygart River near the White Hall exit. The southbound bridge was built in 1960 and northbound bridge was built in 1966.



The section of interstate in Marion County from the South Fairmont to the Pleasant Valley exits, where the South Fairmont West Virginia Arch Bridges sit, is being widened to three lanes in each direction, at a cost of $72.5 million, by Pennsylvania-based Swank Construction.



Swank Construction plans a rolling roadblock at approximately 10 a.m. to detonate explosives to bring the span down. Motorists were advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.



Only authorized personnel are allowed within the explosives loading/handling area. Public viewing will not be allowed due to safety concerns.



Marion County Route 60, Vinegar Hill Road, will be closed throughout the week in preparation for demolition of the bridge.



With projects moving forward rapidly all around the state, West Virginia Division of Highways reminds motorists to slow down and be aware in work zones as we work closely with our contracting partners to build the infrastructure West Virginia deserves.​

