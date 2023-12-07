Arrest Made in Church Burglaries in Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce a man has been arrested after burglarizing churches in Southeast.

In the below cases, the man forcibly entered the church and destroyed property then fled the scene.

Burglary Two/ Destruction of Property: On Monday, November 20, 2023, at approximately 6:49 a.m., in the 3000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 23190013

Burglary Two: On Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at approximately 2:09 a.m., in the 3000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 23191048

Burglary Two/Destruction of Property: On Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at approximately 3:33 a.m., in the 2400 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 23198413

On Wednesday, December 6, 2023, 28-year-old Sequan Olney, of no fixed address was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

He was additionally charged with the below offense that occurred at a church.

Destruction of Property/ Theft Two : On Sunday, November 19, 2023, at approximately 10:04 a.m., in the 3000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 23189565

###