ADDRESS BY MINISTER HONORABLE SEU’ULA IOANE FOR THE SHANDONG PROVINCIAL ART PERFORMANCE

SAMOA, December 6 - Wednesday 06 December 2023 – Samoa Culture Centre – 6.00pm

Ou te muai faatalofa atu i le paia ma le mamalu ua aofaga potopoto mai i lenei afiafi. Ae muamua ona ou faatulou i le:

Afio afioga le Alii Amepasa o le malo o Saina I Samoa le Afioga Chao Xiaoliang aemaise o Malo mai le Shandong Provincial Arts Delegation.

Afifio le paia lasilasi o tupu ma ee

outou paia ma mamalu i tafa e fia o le soifuaga, o le a nuunuu atu ia faatini o tausala.

A’o lenei itula, o le a molimoli atu se faamatalaga a le tatou Malo, e tusa ai ma le valaaulia mo le faamoemoe o lenei afiafi. O le a tatou molimauina ni faafiafiaga faaleaganuu mai Shandong Province e saga faataua ai le agaga o le faaaliga o tu ma aganuu I le va o atunuu e lua.

Your Excellency, Honorable Guests, Distinguished Members of the Shandong Arts Delegation, Ladies and Gentlemen,

Talofa lava and some warm Samoan greetings to you all. It is with immense pleasure that I stand before you as the Minister of Education and Culture of Samoa at this remarkable event. Tonight, we gather here at the Culture and Arts Center to witness the splendid cultural exchange between our two nations, through what I believe will be a captivating performance from our friends from the Shandong Provincial Arts Delegation.

Culture, as we all know, is a powerful “measina” treasure that weaves together the fabric of humanity. It is a bridge that connects people and rises above borders. Today, as we prepare to embrace the rich performance from the Shandong Arts performers, we are offered a unique opportunity to strengthen the ties between our two peoples.

The Shandong Arts Delegation has traveled from afar to share with us the beauty of their traditional arts and performances. We are about to embark on a journey that overcomes cultural differences. Through music, dance, and visual arts, we will witness an example of a shared human experience, connecting the rich heritage of Samoa with the exciting traditions of Shandong.

I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Shandong Arts Delegation for their passion for bringing this extraordinary performance to our shores. Your presence here today is a testament to the enduring bonds that exist between Samoa and the Chinese people.

To our Samoan audience, I encourage you to open your hearts and minds to the beautiful melodies and graceful movements that we will witness here tonight.

In closing, may this evening be remembered as proof of the power of culture, and the strength of friendship that arises when people come together in the spirit of mutual respect and understanding.

Fa’afetai tele lava, thank you, and enjoy the Shandong Arts Performance!