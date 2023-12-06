KEYNOTE SPEECH FOR OFFICIAL CEREMONY FOR THE INTERNATIONAL DAY FOR PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES

SAMOA, December 6 - Date: Monday, 04 December, 2023

Time: 9.00am

Venue: Tooā Salamasina Hall, Sogi

Delivered by: Hon. Mulipola Anarosa Ale – Molio'o, Minister for the Ministry of Women, Community and Social Development

I am delighted to deliver this address on behalf of the government and as the Minister for the Ministry of Women, Community and Social Development, the National lead and focal government agency for disability work in Samoa, in commemoration of the International Day for Persons with Disabilities (IDPWD), for this year, 2023

In the year 2016, the government of Samoa ratified the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

Samoa has since strengthened, improved and implemented significant developments in respect of the rights of its persons with disabilities. This include the review and formulation of relevant policies as well as enhancing partnerships to accelerate its efforts aimed at supporting and maintaining the social well-being of persons with disabilities.

Some of the major developments delivered by Samoa benefitting its persons with disabilities include the formulation of its National Disability Policy, the formulation of the National Building Code which encompasses disability friendly requirements; the spearheading of inclusive education; facilitating improved Health Services to cater for disability needs; and many others; including the recently implemented Disability Benefit Scheme, funded by government, which disburses 100tala for each person with disabilities, every month.

To date, a total of approximately 3000 persons with disabilities have benefitted from this government initiative.

The vision of the Pathway for the Development of Samoa (PDS), is – “Fostering social harmony, safety, and freedom for all”. This vision speaks to the commitment of the government to ensure all people have equal access to all available opportunities and services, and that no one is left behind, regardless of their gender, age with or without a disability

The Strategic Outcome one of the PDS focuses on Improved Social Development which aims at better opportunities and services for all in areas such as education, health, social security and ensuring that they are equipped with the correct skills and knowledge, suitable to each person’s strengths and interests.

The findings of the Household Income and Expenditure Survey conducted by the Samoa Bureau of Statistics in the year 2021 notes close to 3% of Samoa’s population aged 5 years and above are persons with disabilities. This percentage is equivalent to approximately 5000 people of Samoa’s total population excluding those below 5 years old. This indeed makes up a significant portion of our population as a small island country.

Persons with Disabilities are sons, daughters, mothers, fathers, heads of families and communities. They play a crucial role in societies and are indeed our very own.

They have human rights that should be respected and are entitled to all available opportunities and services as citizens of the country.

The theme for this year’s IDPWD – United in Action to rescue and achieve SDGs for, and with Persons with Disabilities; echoes the theme of the 16 Days of Activism to address Gender Based Violence, which also puts emphasis on standing in Unity. Over the years, the IDPWD has become a big part of the 16 Days of Activism Campaign promoting the rights of Persons with Disabilities to be protected from all forms of violence.

In today’s program, different disability organisations will share about the different services they offer for persons with disabilities, for the information of community members and all the participants of today’s forum.

I would like to take this opportunity to convey a special word of appreciation to the government of Australia for its support not only for today’s program but many other activities through the Samoa Disability Partnership Project. Faafetai tele lava, for your genuine partnership.

Additionally, I would also like to commend all the stakeholder partners especially in particular the several Disability Organizations working with the government through the Ministry of Women, Community and Social Development, for their tireless efforts shown in the promotion of the rights of persons with disabilities in Samoa and ensuring of their well-being in many ways. Ua faamalo faafetai le galulue.

On this note, I gladly wish to declare the International Day for Persons with Disabilities for Samoa, 2023, officially opened!

Thank you and God Bless!