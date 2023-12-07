Tulfo: Senate, House resolve disagreeing provisions of Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers

PHILIPPINES, December 7 - Press Release

December 6, 2023 Senate, House resolve disagreeing provisions of Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers The Senate and the House of Representatives in a bicameral conference meeting today (Dec. 6) has successfully resolved the disagreeing provisions of the upper and lower house versions of the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers. Headed by Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers, the Senate panel also includes Senate Majority Floor Leader Joel Villanueva, Sen. Chiz Escudero, Sen. Risa Hontiveros, and Sen. Imee Marcos. On the other hand, the house panel was led by the House Chairperson on Migrant Workers Kabayan Partylist Rep. Ron Salo. He was joined by OFW Partylist Rep. Marissa Magsino, MARINO Partylist Rep. Sandro Gonzalez, Zamboanga 1st District Rep. Khymer Adan Olaso, and Pangasinan 6th District Rep. Marlyn Primicias-Agabas. The bicameral conference committee met to reconcile the provisions of the two versions and to come up with the common bill to be presented to both houses for final reading and vote. Prior to the said meeting, the Senate and House panels and their staff already reached out to each other to thresh out the issues so that the process could be smooth sailing. Thus, during the bicameral conference committee meeting, Sen. Escudero simply moved that the Committee Chairs of each house be authorized to draft the bicameral report resolving the disagreeing provisions as discussed and agreed upon by the members. Tulfo, principal sponsor and one of the authors of the senate bill, thanked everyone for their effort to ensure the swift passage of the bill and congratulated everyone as they are one step closer to passing the bill that will institutionalize the rights that will protect seafarers. Hindi nagtutugmang probisyon sa Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers, plantsado na sa bicameral committee Disyembre 6, 2023 - Matagumpay na naresolba ng Senado at House of Representatives sa isang bicameral conference meeting ngayong araw ang mga hindi nagtutugmang probisyon ng upper at lower houses sa Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers. Pinamunuan ni Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo, na Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Migrant Workers, ang Senate panel. Kabilang dito sina Senate Majority Floor Leader Joel Villanueva, Sen. Chiz Escudero, Sen. Risa Hontiveros, at Sen. Imee Marcos. Sa kabilang banda, ang House panel ay pinangunahan ni House Chairperson on Migrant Workers Kabayan Partylist Rep. Ron Salo. Kasama niya sina OFW Partylist Rep. Marissa Magsino, MARINO Partylist Rep. Sandro Gonzalez, Zamboanga 1st District Rep. Khymer Adan Olaso, at Pangasinan 6th District Rep. Marlyn Primicias-Agabas. Kabilang sa mga naresolba ng mga Senador at House representatives sa nasabing pagpupulong ay ang probisyon sa escrow. Sa huli, hiniling ni Escudero na ang mga Committee Chair ng bawat kapulungan ay bumalangkas ng bicameral report na nagreresolba sa mga hindi sumasang-ayon na probisyon na napag-usapan at napagkasunduan ng mga miyembro sa naunang pagpupulong bago ang bicam. Bilang principal sponsor at isa sa mga authors ng Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers sa Senado, lubos ang pasasalamat ni Sen. Idol sa mga kapwa niya Senador at representatives mula sa House sa kanilang kooperasyon para maplantsa na ang mga probisyon ng nasabing panukalang batas at pagsisikap para maging ganap na itong batas.