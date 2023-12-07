REVILLA REMINDS GOV'T TO AUDIT PUBLIC INFRA AMID SERIES OF RECENT EARTHQUAKES

Senator and Committee on Public Works Chairman Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. today reminded the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to ramp up its inspection and audit of infrastructures throughout the country after the series of earthquakes in the archipelago.

"Nitong nakaraang linggo lang ay niyanig tayo ng mga lindol, some worse than others. We have to ensure that there is none to little damage to our infrastructure and of course, our people," Revilla said.

The country was struck by a series of high magnitude earthquakes affecting regions from Mindanao to Luzon. Surigao del Sur was hit by 7.6 magnitude earthquake on December 2, 2023, and Occidental Mindoro by a 5.9 magnitude earthquake just yesterday (December 5), with its effects felt up to Metro Manila prompting evacuation of buildings and halting of transport operations.

The solon emphasized the responsibility of the DPWH and its crucial role in assuring the public their safety amidst earthquakes.

"Tuloy-tuloy naman ang pag inspeksiyon ng DPWH, pero heto at sunod-sunod din ang paglindol. We have to be sure that when a strong one hits, we are ready at walang mapipinsala," he ended.