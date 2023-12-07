Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Domestic Assault / Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B2005838

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Chayan Flores           

STATION: Royalton               

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 12/06/23 at 0731 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bethel

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault / Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED:  Camden I. Murphy

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT

 

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/06/2023, at approximately 0731 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a domestic incident at a residence in the town of Bethel. Troopers responded and the investigation determined that Murphy assaulted a former partner as well as caused damage to their property. Murphy was taken into custody without incident and transported to Southern State Correctional Facility with conditions.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:   12/07/2023 @ 1230 Hours         

COURT: Windsor County

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility   

BAIL: $2,000.00

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

 

