Royalton Barracks / Domestic Assault / Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B2005838
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Chayan Flores
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 12/06/23 at 0731 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bethel
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault / Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Camden I. Murphy
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/06/2023, at approximately 0731 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a domestic incident at a residence in the town of Bethel. Troopers responded and the investigation determined that Murphy assaulted a former partner as well as caused damage to their property. Murphy was taken into custody without incident and transported to Southern State Correctional Facility with conditions.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/07/2023 @ 1230 Hours
COURT: Windsor County
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $2,000.00
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.