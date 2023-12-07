Mothers in Liberia support each other’s nutrition

Melvina Tiawon is the Head of the Mother Support Group in Dahnlorpa, Sanniquellie, Liberia. She conducts regular meetings with mothers and fathers who are members of the group, teaching them about the importance of early initiation at birth, exclusive breastfeeding up to 6 months with no other water or liquid, and timely introduction of complementary food at 6 months. She also teaches them about the importance of diversifying the food given to the child.

“I can teach the men how to help their baby ma, and when the woman gets belly, she should go to the hospital until she delivers. I can tell the men to do the hard work and give their big belly and baby ma good food like fish, meat, greens, pawpaw, oranges the kind of food that we got here in Sanniquellie. In Nimba County we are teaching mothers, fathers, and caregivers to know more about their pregnant women and children nutrition business,” says Melvina.

Mothers, fathers, and other caregivers of infants in the community regularly attend these meetings at least two times a month to learn and ask questions. The meetings provide a good opportunity for parents to freely discuss issues and challenges they are facing.

The group also has a minimum revolving fund that is used to support each member of the group during family emergencies and for building up their businesses. The amount was provided through the UNICEF program, implemented by Action Against Hunger organization and has been a great help to the women.

“According to them they use it as a loan and return it when they have made profit or settled their problem so that the process continues for other members to benefit,” says Melvina.

Women at the Support group meeting expressed the importance of continuing such exercise as the group has contributed significantly to the health and nutrition of the children in the area.

Thanks to the support of Irish Aid and the Power of Nutrition, mothers and fathers in Liberia are learning how to give their children the best possible start in life.