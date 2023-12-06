New director of Public Schools Branch

CANADA, December 6 - The Public Schools Branch Board of Trustees is pleased to announce the appointment of Tracy Beaulieu as the new director of the Public Schools Branch.

Mrs. Beaulieu served as the acting director since August 2023 and is the successful candidate of a public competition carried out by the board of trustees.

Mrs. Beaulieu’s career in the Prince Edward Island public school system spans more than 25 years where she held various positions including, classroom teacher; administrator; and administrator support leader, directly supporting principals working across PEI. She holds a Bachelor of Education from the University of Prince Edward Island and a Masters of Literacy from Mount Saint Vincent University.

Quotes:

"Stepping into the acting director role just before the start of the 2023-2024 school year was no easy task. Tracy embraced the challenge and excelled in her management of the Public Schools Branch operations. Her passion for education and the well-being of our students and staff is apparent daily.”

- Stephanie Arnold, Vice Chair Public Schools Branch Board of Trustees

“Tracy embodies the essential leadership traits crucial to our team's success - guiding with compassion and kindness. Her influence extends far, earning her the respect of the senior leadership team within the PSB.“

- Heather Mullen, Chair Public Schools Branch Board of Trustees

“I join the community in warmly congratulating Tracy Beaulieu on her new role as Director of the PSB. Tracy brings with her exceptional leadership skills and experience, as well as a genuine passion for both students and educators. I look forward to ongoing collaboration and success under her capable leadership. I also want to commend the PSB Board of Trustees for their thoughtful decision-making process in choosing their new director.” - Natalie Jameson, Minister of Education and Early Years

Media contact:

Matt MacLeod

Public Schools Branch

mattimacleod@gov.pe.ca

