The National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women 

CANADA, December 5 - Today is National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, a day that Parliament has designated to honour and remember those who have experienced gender-based violence and the lives lost in the Montreal Massacre. 

On December 6, 1989, 14 young women at L’Ecole Polytechnique in Montreal were murdered in a violent act of misogyny. 

Today, we remember: 

  • Geneviève Bergeron 
  • Hélène Colgan 
  • Nathalie Croteau 
  • Barbara Daigneault 
  • Anne-Marie Edward 
  • Maud Haviernick 
  • Maryse Laganière 
  • Maryse Leclair 
  • Anne-Marie Lemay 
  • Sonia Pelletier 
  • Michèle Richard 
  • Annie St-Arneault 
  • Annie Turcotte 
  • Barbara Klucznik-Widajewicz 

Various communities and organizations across the province will hold candlelight ceremonies to remember these women, as well as women from our own province who have died as a result of gender-based violence. Families and friends will light candles in memory of these women.

“By remembering these women and reflecting on this tragedy, we reaffirm our commitment to standing up against gender-based violence and misogyny. I encourage everyone to raise awareness, so that we can continue to create meaningful change in our communities and make a difference for women in our province.”  

- Minister responsible for the Status of Women, Natalie Jameson.

Media contact:
Katherine Drake    
Education and Early Years
kmdrake@gov.pe.ca

