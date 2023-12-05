The National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women 

CANADA, December 5 - Today is National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, a day that Parliament has designated to honour and remember those who have experienced gender-based violence and the lives lost in the Montreal Massacre.

On December 6, 1989, 14 young women at L’Ecole Polytechnique in Montreal were murdered in a violent act of misogyny.

Today, we remember:

Geneviève Bergeron

Hélène Colgan

Nathalie Croteau

Barbara Daigneault

Anne-Marie Edward

Maud Haviernick

Maryse Laganière

Maryse Leclair

Anne-Marie Lemay

Sonia Pelletier

Michèle Richard

Annie St-Arneault

Annie Turcotte

Barbara Klucznik-Widajewicz

Various communities and organizations across the province will hold candlelight ceremonies to remember these women, as well as women from our own province who have died as a result of gender-based violence. Families and friends will light candles in memory of these women.

“By remembering these women and reflecting on this tragedy, we reaffirm our commitment to standing up against gender-based violence and misogyny. I encourage everyone to raise awareness, so that we can continue to create meaningful change in our communities and make a difference for women in our province.” - Minister responsible for the Status of Women, Natalie Jameson.

