The Financial Times Recognizes Davis Wright Tremaine as One of the 20 Most Innovative Law Firms in North America

DEC. 5, 2023 – The Financial Times has ranked Davis Wright Tremaine LLP among the top 20 performers in the FT North America Innovative Lawyers Report and honored the firm as a leader in the areas of technology, investment in people, and access to justice.

Davis Wright placed at No. 16 on the FT's overall Law Firm Index, a holistic assessment of law firm success. That represents a jump of five places over last year.

The firm was also awarded the Highly Commended—or first runner-up—ranking in two categories, and earned the second-highest point total in a third.

"We are honored by this recognition from The Financial Times," said the firm's managing partner, Scott MacCormack. "Our most innovative projects are always driven by a desire to serve our clients and communities better, and that will continue to be the driving force behind all of our efforts."

The FT's Law Firm index provides an in-depth assessment of law firm success based on the following criteria:

Innovation : Originality, leadership, and impact of the firm's innovation initiatives.

: Originality, leadership, and impact of the firm's innovation initiatives. People : Investment in DEI and skills development for lawyers and staff.

: Investment in DEI and skills development for lawyers and staff. Digital : Use of data and technology to improve operations and better serve clients.

: Use of data and technology to improve operations and better serve clients. Social Responsibility : Commitment to pro bono work, social impact, and ESG reporting.

: Commitment to pro bono work, social impact, and ESG reporting. Growth: Revenue growth and profitability over the past three years.

The firm's 2023 placement at No. 16 is far ahead of the firm's national ranking by size (No. 91, per AmLaw).

In addition to its high ranking on the Law Firm Index, Davis Wright was also a finalist in three separate FT award categories. The categories are:

Innovative Lawyers in Technology

The FT recognized a joint litigation campaign launched last year as a partnership with Amazon to combat fake online product reviews, and awarded it the second-highest score in this category. The program is led by Davis Wright partner Scott Commerson.

The FT awarded its Highly Commended recognition to Davis Wright's "bias interrupter" program, which empowers each member of key firm committees to address potential bias during the deliberation process. The program was developed by Yusuf Zakir, Davis Wright's chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer.

The FT awarded its Highly Commended recognition to the Protecting Journalists Pro Program (or ProJourn), a groundbreaking initiative piloted by Davis Wright and Microsoft to support independent, investigative media. The leaders are Joanna Plichta Boisen, chief pro bono and social impact officer, and partner Thomas R. Burke.

