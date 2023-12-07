President underlines significance of int’l cooperation to fight crime

VIETNAM, December 7 -

HÀ NỘI — To effectively combat crimes, there is no other way than to strengthen cooperation, information sharing and unified actions among judicial and law enforcement agencies of countries in the region and around the world, stated Vietnamese President Võ Văn Thưởng at the 13th ASEAN-China Prosecutors-General Conference in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

Along with the benefits that science and technology bring, new kinds of crimes have emerged, including cyber scams and attacks on computer networks of governments and businesses, causing serious consequences and significantly affecting economic development as well as social safety and order in each country, President Thưởng said.

Praising the conference’s theme of strengthening international cooperation in fighting high-tech and transnational crimes, the State leader said he believes that the conference will find effective measures and reach a consensus on actions between 10 ASEAN members and China in fighting transnational crime, especially high-tech crime, contributing to reinforcing their solidarity, friendship and mutual understanding for peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world.

President Thưởng highlighted the close ties between ASEAN and China, the first external partner of the Southeast Asian Association since 1991. He said that the two sides set up a strategic partnership in 2003, which was elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2021, noting that the two sides have rolled out many cooperative mechanisms, including annual high-level meetings and conferences in various fields, including justice and law.

Through 12 editions over the past 20 years, the ASEAN-China Prosecutors-General Conference has proved its role as an essential forum for heads of procuracy agencies of ASEAN countries and China to meet and strengthen cooperation to deal with challenges in crime prevention and control, especially transnational and high-tech crimes, he stated.

In his speech at the conference, Vietnamese Prosecutor General Lê Minh Trí affirmed the aspirations and determination of the Supreme People's Procuracy of Việt Nam in promoting collaboration with procuracy agencies of ASEAN countries and China to strengthen the enforcement and efficiency of crime combat, especially against high-tech and transnational crimes, contributing to maintaining peace and stability of each country and the region.

Delegates from ASEAN member countries and China pointed to challenges that high-tech and transnational crimes pose to each country and region while sharing their experience and best practices in handling this kind of crime and proposing solutions to promote efficiency of cooperation in the fight. — VNS