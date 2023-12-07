Published: Dec 06, 2023

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom hosted the 92nd Annual California State Capitol Tree Lighting Ceremony alongside special guest Harley Goodpasture – marking the 40th year a child from a Department of Developmental Services (DDS) regional center has helped light the State Capitol tree.

Five-year-old Harley, who is the first California Native American child to assist with the ceremony, receives services from the Inland Regional Center and represents over 400,000 Californians with intellectual and developmental disabilities who receive services from the state’s nonprofit regional centers.

This year, California expanded the long-standing tradition of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities creating ornaments for the State Capitol tree. They included trees from all of DDS’ 21 regional centers as part of the festivities. The celebration also included a blessing from the Chairman of the Wilton Rancheria and a performance from the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir.

Watch the Tree Lighting Ceremony Here

