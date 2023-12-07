Submit Release
Berlin Barracks/Multiple Charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#:23A3006861

TROOPER: Ryan Riegler               

STATION: VSP-Berlin                  

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 12/06/2023 1555 hours

LOCATION: North Main St, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: 14 counts of Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Jennifer Ruest

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT 

 

VICTIM: VSP does not release victim information

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were notified of numerous violations of conditions of release by Jennifer Ruest (45) of Waterbury. Troopers later located Ruest in Morrisville and took her into custody without incident. Ruest was transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing and later ordered held on $500 cash/surety bond. Ruest was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on December 07, 2023 at 1230 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 12/07/2023 1230 hours 

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: CRCF

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

