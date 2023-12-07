Berlin Barracks/Multiple Charges
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:23A3006861
TROOPER: Ryan Riegler
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 12/06/2023 1555 hours
LOCATION: North Main St, Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: 14 counts of Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Jennifer Ruest
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VICTIM: VSP does not release victim information
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were notified of numerous violations of conditions of release by Jennifer Ruest (45) of Waterbury. Troopers later located Ruest in Morrisville and took her into custody without incident. Ruest was transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing and later ordered held on $500 cash/surety bond. Ruest was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on December 07, 2023 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 12/07/2023 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: CRCF
BAIL: $500
MUG SHOT: N/A